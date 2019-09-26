DIVERSITY MBA ANNOUNCES EDWARD KOPKO AS Diversity and Inclusion IMPACT AWARD WINNER

Bold Business CEO Edward Kopko honored for diversity and inclusion efforts.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immediate Release for Diversity MBAContact: erika@diversitymbamagazine.comDIVERSITY MBA ANNOUNCES EDWARD KOPKO AS Diversity and Inclusion IMPACT AWARD WINNERBold Business CEO recognized for diversity & inclusion accomplishments(Chicago, IL, Sept. 26, 2019) - Diversity MBA has announced that Edward M. Kopko, CEO and Publisher of BoldBusiness.com , has been awarded the Diversity Magazine’s Diversity and Inclusion(D&I) 2019 Impact Award for extraordinary service supporting the D&I movement.The annual award is given to an individual or company who has shown and contributed exemplary value and commitment to diversity and inclusion movement. The award honors individual accomplishments in broadening the discussion on D&I issues in both the workplace and beyond.“Ed has been a passionate leader working to increase awareness and share his vision of broad global inclusion. Through his learning systems and technologies, writings, and publications, he has brought attention to complex issues of diversity and inclusion,” said Diversity MBA CEO Pam McElvane. “Bold Business, led by Ed, has also established a path that catapults Diversity MBA to the next level. And personally, his mentorship has been invaluable.”Past honorees include leaders from Walmart, Clorox, Colgate-Palmolive and Atrium Health.“I am very appreciative of receiving the Impact Award,” said Kopko. “I have long believed in the importance of making the world more inclusive for people from all walks of life, and to be recognized for my efforts is a great honor.”About Ed Kopko and Bold BusinessEd Kopko is CEO and Publisher of Bold Business Group, a multifaceted media, technology and business solutions company with offices in New York, Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, the Philippines and Costa Rica. He has witnessed firsthand the importance of diversity & inclusion for long-term business success and manages a global workforce that encompasses a multitude of diversity dimensions. He previously served as Chairman and CEO of Butler International for 23 years, overseeing a wide array of worldwide offices and sophisticated assignments, and ultimately supervising the integration of employees with extremely disparate backgrounds. More information on Bold Business can be found at www.boldbusiness.com About Diversity MBA:With a focus on equipping leaders with successful diversity and inclusion trends and best practices, DMBA is a discussion- and thought-leader in all aspects of D&I strategy. Diversity MBA has awarded the Impact Award for the past five years, giving it to individuals and companies that have made a tremendous impact on the ability for Diversity MBA to gain market positioning and enhanced presence in the diversity & inclusion space. More information on Diversity MBA can be found at www.diversitymbamagazine.com Brittany BirsnerMarketing and CommunicationsBold BusinessContact: bbirsner@boldbusiness.com



