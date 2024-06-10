Bold Business Certified as #46 on the Top 100 Global Most-Loved Workplaces List by Newsweek and Best Practice Institute
Being recognized as one of the Global Most-Loved Workplaces is a testament to our commitment to our employees and their passion to make our company a great place to work”ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold Business is proud to announce its certification as one of the top 100 Global Most-Loved Workplaces by Newsweek, in conjunction with the Best Practice Institute. Ranked #46 on this prestigious list, Bold Business has been recognized for its outstanding employee satisfaction and sentiment.
— Ed Kopko, CEO of Bold Business
This accolade is the result of a comprehensive analysis conducted by the Best Practice Institute, which surveyed over two million employees in 175 companies and 3,000 executives across four continents. Newsweek's Global Most-Loved Workplaces list for 2024 highlights organizations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to creating positive work environments, prioritizing employee well-being, and encouraging professional growth. Winners came from across 21 countries and territories, with U.S.-based companies hailing from 20 different states. Bold Business is one of only four Florida-based companies to earn this award.
Fostering a positive work environment is only part of the equation for the company's success.
A 2019 Oxford University study found that happy employees are 13% more productive, while a 2023 study published in the journal Management Science found that positive affect dramatically increases productivity in sales. Meanwhile, according to the book The Employee Experience Advantage, companies that invest in employee happiness tend to be four times more profitable. These studies and statistics bolster what Bold Business has long believed: the link between employee happiness and productivity is strong, with a happy workplace and happy workers correlating to happy clients.
"Being recognized as one of the Global Most-Loved Workplaces is a testament to our commitment to our employees and their passion to make our company a great place to work," said Ed Kopko, CEO of Bold Business. "Their passion shows up every day for our clients by them going the extra mile with enthusiasm. They create the virtuous cycle of happy employees leading to happy clients."
For more information about the Global Most-Loved Workplaces list and the methodology behind the rankings, visit Newsweek's Global Most-Loved Workplaces 2024.
About Bold Business
Bold Business is a leading business process outsourcing and media company, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and services to its clients. With a focus on excellence and customer satisfaction, Bold Business is committed to driving positive change and making a meaningful impact in the industry.
About Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier global media organization that has been delivering high-quality journalism and in-depth analysis for over 80 years. With a reputation for integrity and accuracy, Newsweek provides insights and perspectives on the most important issues of the day.
About Best Practice Institute
The Best Practice Institute is a leading think tank and research organization dedicated to driving excellence in leadership and talent management. Through its comprehensive research, consulting services, and educational programs, the Best Practice Institute helps organizations achieve their goals and create positive, high-performance cultures.
