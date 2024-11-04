New Comic Book-Inspired STEM Book, ‘The Super Volcano,’ Reveals the Secret Superhero beneath Yellowstone National Park

The Super Volcano is available November 5, 2024 Learn how the supervolcano is responsible for the spectacular geothermal features, and supports the ecosystem of Yellowstone National Park! Written by Suzanne Jacobs Lipshaw and illustrated by Brie Schmida.

Children discover how the Yellowstone Supervolcano’s powers support a thriving ecosystem, helping feed and protect the unique wildlife year after year!

Brilliantly reframes the often-feared Yellowstone Supervolcano as the superhero of America's first national park.... The world needs more books like this!” — Mattison Shreero, Geoscientist and Park Ranger, Badlands National Park

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A secret superhero lies beneath Yellowstone National Park…On a wonder-filled trip through an iconic destination, the spectacular powers of the supervolcano lie hidden underground. Visit the volcano’s exploding geysers, boiling mud pots, and much more in The Super Volcano : A Hidden Hero Below Yellowstone National Park.What does a hero do best? Help others! Learn about the volcano’s miraculous superpowers that support a thriving ecosystem, detailing how its hydrothermal creations nurture the flora and fauna.Perfect for kids ages 6–9 interested in the natural world (or anyone crazy about national parks!), this book invites readers to explore the vibrant and captivating wonders of one of the most enchanting national parks. Children's book author, Suzanne Jacobs Lipshaw, introduces natural science concepts and geological features in a way that builds excitement for learning.Brie Schmida’s illustrations step outside the box, capturing the vivid colors and scenic views that make Yellowstone a global treasure. Inspired by classic comic books, the sweeping landscape art gets an exciting twist with comic panels and dynamic sound effects that burst from the page, inviting us all to discover the marvels of Yellowstone National Park.In a detailed narrative on the formation of today’s Yellowstone, discover fascinating facts about the volcano’s past eruptions, the tribes indigenous to the land, and the huge variety of animals and plants that make up the Yellowstone ecosystem. This book also delves into the history of America’s first National Park, conservation efforts, park staff, visitor etiquette, and how you can pledge to help protect the park by becoming a Yellowstone superhero!Mattison Shreero, a Geoscientist and Park Ranger at Badlands National Park, wrote, "This work brilliantly reframes the often-feared Yellowstone Supervolcano as the superhero of America's first national park, thereby dispelling the widespread misinformation pertaining to Yellowstone volcanism. The world needs more books like this!"With fascinating facts, vibrant illustrations, and a universally captivating topic, The Super Volcano sparks STEM curiosity in young readers and teaches the values of empathy and compassion for our non-human neighbors.A Teacher’s Guide, downloadable from the publisher’s website, extends and expands the content of the book.Suzanne Jacobs Lipshaw is an award-winning children’s book author and former elementary school special education teacher who is passionate about growing young minds. Her first two picture books, I Campaigned for Ice Cream and Mighty Mahi, are both based on true stories. Suzanne enjoys speaking to schools about writing, leadership, sea turtles, and how kids can make a difference in our world. The proud momma of two grown boys, Suzanne lives in Waterford, Michigan, with her husband and her furry writing companion, Ziggy. She can be contacted at Suzanne.Jacobs.Lipshaw@ScienceNaturally.com.Brie Schmida is an illustrator and visual development artist based in sunny California. She has worked for notable clients such as Marvel and Disney. She likes to fill her personal work with inspiration from her family’s farm and has an ineffable desire to create pieces full of whimsy and light. Color, nature, and the days of old are her muses. When she’s not creating, you can most probably find her picking flowers in a forest or surrounded by goats in a sunlit field. She is represented by The Bright Agency. Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about our publications, to arrange author interviews or graphics, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact me. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.The Super Volcano: A Hidden Hero Below Yellowstone National ParkNovember 20246-9 • 11.25 x 9.5” • 40 PagesHardback ($21.95): 978-1-958629-57-4eBook ($17.99): 978-1-958629-58-1

