Did Hurricane Helene Affect Your Well Furnace or Septic System?

COLUMBIA, S.C. – If your private well, furnace or septic system was damaged by Hurricane Helene, you may be eligible for financial assistance from FEMA.

For disaster-damaged private wells, heating systems, furnaces and septic systems, FEMA may pay for the cost of a professional, licensed technician to visit your home and prepare an estimate detailing the necessary repairs or replacement expenses.

FEMA may also pay for the actual repair or replacement cost of your private well, furnace or septic system, which may not be covered by homeowner’s insurance. Be sure to keep any receipts or estimates because you may be eligible for assistance even if the work has already been completed.

At the time of your home inspection, let the FEMA inspector know which essential appliances and systems may have been damaged by the storm.

If you already had an inspection and these damages were not reported, contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit any Disaster Recovery Center to update your application. To find the nearest center, visit fema.gov/DRC or text “DRC” along with your Zip Code to 43362.

How To Apply

If you have not applied for FEMA assistance yet, there is still time to submit your application. Homeowners and renters in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties and the Catawba Indian Nation who were affected by Hurricane Helene are eligible to apply for FEMA assistance.

You can apply in several ways: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, in person at any Disaster Recovery Center, on your phone using the FEMA mobile app or by calling the FEMA Helpline. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.