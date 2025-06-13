Disaster Recovery Centers in Clark, Lincoln, Mercer, Owen Counties To Close Permanently; Some Centers Close on Sundays

FRANKFORT, Ky. –Disaster Recovery Centers in Clark, Lincoln, Mercer and Owen counties are scheduled to close permanently June 14 at 7 p.m., but help is still available as survivors can go to any open center to get in-personal assistance, and there are other ways to apply.

The centers closing permanently are located at:

Clark County: Clark County Emergency Operations Center, 200 Maryland Ave., Winchester, KY 40391

Lincoln County: Lincoln County Fire Department Training Center, 309 KY Hwy 590, Stanford, KY 40484

Mercer County: Mercer County Health Department, 900 N. College St., Harrodsburg, KY 40330

Owen County: Three Rivers District Health Department, 60 Old Monterey Road, Owenton, KY 40359

From June12-14, working hours for these centers are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Also, 35 centers in Kentucky counties designated for FEMA assistance as the result of the April severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides will be closed on Sundays.

Centers in Laurel, Pulaski and Trigg counties remain open on Sundays. You can visit any Disaster Recovery Center to get in-person assistance. No appointment is needed. To find all other center locations, including those in other states, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

Check this DR-4864 DRC locator for specific hours of operation.

Disaster Recovery Centers are one-stop shops where you can get information and advice on available assistance from commonwealth, federal and community organizations. You can get help to apply for FEMA assistance, learn the status of your FEMA application, understand the letters you get from FEMA and get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.

FEMA is encouraging Kentuckians affected by the April storms to apply for federal disaster assistance as soon as possible. The deadline to apply is July 25.

You don’t have to visit a center to apply for FEMA assistance. There are other ways to apply: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860 and www.fema.gov/disaster/4864. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.