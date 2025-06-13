FEMA Calls May Come from Unfamiliar Numbers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After Arkansans apply for disaster assistance, FEMA may call to schedule an inspection of the damaged home or for more information to process the application. These calls may come from unfamiliar area codes or phone numbers.

It is important to answer the call. A FEMA inspection may be required to determine whether a home is safe, functional and accessible. If an inspection cannot be scheduled, that may cause a delay in FEMA’s review of a homeowner’s or renter’s application.

There is no charge for an inspection. The inspector will have FEMA photo ID and your application number. FEMA representatives never ask for money. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a FEMA representative, but you aren’t sure, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to verify the caller’s identity.

Residents who suffered losses after the March 14-15 and April 2-22 severe storms can apply for FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance. Survivors affected by both disasters are encouraged to file a separate FEMA application for each disaster.

Survivors in Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp and Stone counties may apply if they had damage in March. Additionally, those affected by the April storms in Clark, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Desha, Fulton, Hot Spring, Jackson, Miller, Ouachita, Pulaski, Randolph, St. Francis, Saline, Sharp and White counties may also apply.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance for the March storms is Monday, July 14. The last day to apply for the April storms is Tuesday, July 22.

There are several ways to apply. Go to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week and specialists speak many languages.

In-person survivor assistance is also available at several sites across the impacted area. To find hours and locations, visit fema.gov/disaster/4865 or fema.gov/disaster/4873, scroll to the bottom of the page and click the link under “In-person Survivor Assistance.”

To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Arkansas’ recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4865 or fema.gov/disaster/4873. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.