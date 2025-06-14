FEMA to End In-Person Presence at Recovery Centers

LAHAINA, MAUI – As Maui continues to heal from the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires, FEMA continues to provide support on-island and remains available to survivors. As the demand for FEMA’s in-person services has diminished over time, FEMA will end in-person staffing at the two public-facing recovery centers on June 18 at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement Kākoʻo Maui Relief & Aid Services Center in Central Maui and July 3 at the Lahaina Resource Center in West Maui. There are still many other ways to contact FEMA and wildfire survivors are encouraged to stay in touch.

Current Recovery Center Locations and Hours

Kākoʻo Maui Relief & Aid Services Center located at 70 E Kaʻahumanu, Unit D-1 in Kahului. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. HST Monday to Friday.

Lahaina Resource Center at the Lahaina Gateway, Unit 102-B (near Ace Hardware) located at 325 Keawe St. in Lahaina. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. HST Monday – Tuesday and Thursday – Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. & 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. HST Wednesday.

Both facilities, operated by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, will continue to remain open and offer support with building permits, legal assistance, interim housing, business support and more.

In-person FEMA assistance was established August 16, 2023, and has continued for twenty-one months. During this time, survivors could work directly with FEMA and other federal staff to assess their needs, register for assistance, receive in-person case management, and connect with voluntary agencies for additional support.

Survivors can still contact FEMA by:

Calling FEMA’s national, toll-free Helpline at 800-621-3362 (7 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week) for assistance with general inquiries.

Contacting their assigned Recertification/Revocations Advisors and/or Disaster Case Managers.

Submitting documentation via their online account, mailing letters and supporting files via USPS/mail, or faxing documents to 800-827-8112 (Attn: FEMA).

FEMA’s Long Term Recovery Office will continue to operate on Maui and help Maui wildfire survivors. For those in FEMA temporary housing, it is essential to remain in contact with FEMA to continue receiving assistance while working towards permanent housing.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org, fema.gov/disaster/4724 and Hawaii Wildfires - YouTube.

