Southbound Lane of Interstate 190 Closure Planned for Bridge Repair Work on Interstate 90 in Rapid City

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024



Contact:

Justin Smith, Project Engineer, 605-381-4035

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Beginning at 8:30 a.m. (MT) on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, the southbound lane of Interstate 190 (over Interstate 90) will be closed to continue bridge repair work due to an over height load hit. The closure will be in place through Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

As part of this overall repair project, traffic has been reduced to one lane on eastbound I-90 with a speed reduction in place. Delays of up to five minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours. Motorists should be aware of alternating lane closures on eastbound I-90.

The prime contractor on the $320,000 project is Corr Construction Services, Inc. from Hermosa. The project completion date is Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

