SDDOT Seeks Public Input for S.D. Highway 115 Corridor Study in Sioux Falls Area

Friday, Oct. 10, 2025

Katrina Burckhard, Planning Engineer, 605-773-6641

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), South Eastern Council of Governments (SECOG), the City of Baltic, the City of Dell Rapids, Minnehaha County, and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will hold two in-person public meeting open houses to gather input from area residents on the preliminary recommendations from the S.D. Highway 115 corridor study.

The corridor being studied includes Highway 115 from the intersection with 4th Street in Dell Rapids to East Dike Place/Dike Drive in Sioux Falls. Open houses are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at The Riverside, located at 317 E. 4th St. in Dell Rapids; and Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Special Olympics South Dakota, located at 800 E. Interstate Ln. in Sioux Falls.

Both meetings will include a short pre-recorded presentation that will be played on loop. Members of the study advisory team will be available to answer questions. For those who cannot attend one of the public meetings, or desire additional information, public meeting materials are available on the study website at https://sdhighway115.com/.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice if further given to individuals with disabilities that the open houses is being held in a physically accessible location.

Written comments will be accepted at both public meetings and through the study website at https://sdhighway115.com/ until Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.

For more information, contact Katrina Burckhard, Planning Engineer, at 605-773-6641 or via email at katrina.burckhard@state.sd.us.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

