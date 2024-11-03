St Johnsbury/ Agg Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4008528
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Haley
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/03/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Paul Fahle
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VICTIM: Andrew Winthrop
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/03/24 at approximately 1242 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a citizen dispute in Bradford. Investigation revealed that Fahle (69) had assaulted Winthrop. Fahle was taken arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Bradford for processing. Fahle was transported to the Northeastern Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/2024, 1300 hours
COURT: ORANGE
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Withour
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
