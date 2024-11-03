Submit Release
St Johnsbury/ Agg Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4008528

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Haley                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury             

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/03/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED: Paul Fahle                                          

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

VICTIM: Andrew Winthrop

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/03/24 at approximately 1242 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a citizen dispute in Bradford. Investigation revealed that Fahle (69) had assaulted Winthrop. Fahle was taken arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Bradford for processing. Fahle was transported to the Northeastern Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/2024, 1300 hours        

COURT: ORANGE

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Withour

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the

 

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

