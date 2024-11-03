Westminster Barracks / Multiple Charges **CORRECTION**
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1007354
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/02/2024 @ 0115 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vinegar Lane, Putney Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Weapon, Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, Hate Crime
ACCUSED: Zachary Goldberg
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/02/2024 at 0115 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an altercation involving a firearm on Vinegar Lane in the town of Putney, Vermont. The State Police arrived on scene and spoke with victims and witnesses to the incident and determined Zachary Goldberg of Putney, had pointed a firearm at an individual, used abusive and hateful language, caused a disturbance to the peace and threatened people.
Goldberg was subsequently arrested for the above charges and was processed at the Westminster State Police Barracks. Goldberg was released with a citation and conditions of release and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 11/04/2024 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
