Handicap Help to Launch Accessibility-Focused Podcast in 2025 Following Success of Orlando Event

CONWAY, SC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handicap Help , a veteran-owned community organization founded by Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn veteran Sgt. Jordan Teegardin, recently celebrated the resounding success of its 2024 Haunted Accessibility Event. Held at Universal Studios and Disney World in Orlando, the event offered a one-of-a-kind, fully accessible Halloween experience for individuals of all abilities, underscoring Handicap Help’s mission to build a community where everyone feels included and empowered.Sgt. Teegardin, a decorated combat veteran, has dedicated his life to a new mission: advocating for accessibility and inclusion. “Though I'm no longer on the front lines due to my injury, my mission is far from over. Now, the fight is personal — advocating for accessibility and dignity for all,” he shared. As the founder of Handicap Help, Sgt. Teegardin’s goal is to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those who face unique challenges, ensuring they have equal access to the freedom and dignity he once fought to protect.The 2024 Haunted Accessibility Event brought together attendees from across the nation, including disabled individuals, caregivers, and advocates. Keynote speaker Dr. Constance Quigley , the event’s largest backer, emphasized her commitment to accessibility, a cause dear to her heart. Leaders from Tru Mission K9’s , Johnson Fit, and dedicated volunteer caregivers joined Dr. Quigley in offering insights on accessibility solutions and advocating for a more inclusive society. Handicap Help extends its heartfelt thanks to partners like Mia Luna Photography, Tru Mission K9’s, Brandes Construction LLC, Reel Broke Charter Fishing, and One Eighty Designs, whose support was instrumental in creating a truly unforgettable experience.Looking ahead, Handicap Help is launching an accessibility-focused podcast in 2025, a project driven by Sgt. Teegardin’s commitment to bridging gaps in accessibility knowledge and amplifying voices within the disabled community. This podcast will delve into key topics for the disabled community, such as adaptive travel tips, legal rights, advancements in technology, and inspiring stories of resilience. By sharing these perspectives, Handicap Help aims to build a stronger, more connected community.Furthering this commitment, Handicap Help, in partnership with Dr. Quigley and Don White of Tru Mission K9’s, will offer consulting services for accessibility in travel and luxury sectors. Together, they aim to redefine luxury as an inclusive experience, helping brands develop accessible services that prioritize every guest’s comfort and dignity.Through these initiatives, Handicap Help strives to ensure that every person, regardless of ability, can experience a life free from barriers. “This journey is about more than access,” Sgt. Teegardin explains. “It’s about restoring dignity, ensuring freedom, and building a world where inclusivity is the standard, not the exception.”To stay updated on Handicap Help’s upcoming podcast, consulting services, and future events, please visit Handicap Help’s website and follow them on social media. Handicap Help invites you to join them in creating a more inclusive world — because accessibility is everyone’s right.

