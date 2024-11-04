NIKSUN to Exhibit Capabilities to Indian Armed Forces

Throughout the world, NIKSUN has won approval from the most demanding customers, including government agencies, by meeting their extremely stringent standards.” — Nik Pruthi, President, NIKSUN Inc.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across the world, NIKSUN’s prowess in helping armed forces defend the sovereignty of their respective countries is well known. The company is the world leader in developing real-time and forensics-based cyber security, compliance, and network-to-application performance monitoring solutions, and its revolutionary platform has been awarded prestigious certifications and contracts by meeting the high standards espoused by leading defense forces. As an example, NIKSUN’s product-suite is on the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Approved Products List (APL). Indeed, NIKSUN's entire cybersecurity line-up has satisfied the most rigorous testing requirements and has been tested and approved for use across a multitude of global armed forces.

Indeed, Former Commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), Director of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS), and Special Appointee of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), William Ralph Basham, Jr., spoke about how NIKSUN was instrumental in solving the "largest investigation" in global cybersecurity history. He stated, "Through [NIKSUN's] efforts, we were able to take down an international organization that consisted of over 28 different entities in six different countries... It literally saved billions of dollars in losses around the world."

NIKSUN is also the chosen primary provider of Full Packet Capture capability for the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)’s network protection program.

Globally, warfare theatres are moving from physical battlefields to cyberspace. The ongoing Iran-Israel conflict amply illustrates this trend. As the Indian Army seeks to bolster its capabilities, the Headquarters of its Eastern Command, along with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), is organizing the East Tech Symposium for this purpose. NIKSUN’s proven technology in cybersecurity and network monitoring will be on display to all the delegates of this symposium, which is scheduled to take place from November 5th to November 6th at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata, India. This third edition of the symposium aims to strengthen the synergy between the Indian defense forces and the cybersecurity industry.

Speaking to the press, Nik Pruthi, Director of NIKSUN India, said, “Throughout the world, NIKSUN has won approval from the most demanding customers, including government agencies, by meeting their extremely stringent standards.” He continued, “Since 1997, NIKSUN has been committed to creating solutions that are not only innovative and powerful, but are also secure, stable, proven, and effective to the highest grade of defense. Indeed, time and time again, NIKSUN’s technology has been counted on to protect the sovereignty of nations worldwide. The fact that we have been able to sustain our placement on the approved list of leading international defense forces, year after year, illustrates how NIKSUN continues to raise the bar for performance, quality, and reliability in our industry.”

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real-time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, availability, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and businesses such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe,the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle, and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other products and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at www.niksun.com.

About East Tech 2024

The event will serve as a platform for showcasing innovations in various areas, including long-range surveillance systems, weapons and accessories, communication and electronic warfare equipment, swarm drone technology, and healthcare solutions, among others. Participants will have the unique opportunity to engage in trials for ready-to-induct products, enabling direct feedback from military personnel.

As anticipation builds for the East Tech Symposium 2024, the event is poised to play a crucial role in advancing the partnership between the Indian defense forces and the industry, ultimately contributing to a more self-reliant and robust defense landscape in India.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.