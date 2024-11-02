New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ Duty to Stop
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5005002
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/2/24, 0400 hours
STREET: Rockydale Rd
TOWN: Bristol
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lincoln Rd
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Austin Jerome
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VIOLATION: Crashes; Duty to stop (leaving the scene)
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: 330
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/2/24 at approximately 0735 hours, Troopers responded to a third-party report of a single-vehicle crash on Rockydale Road near Lincoln Road in the Town of Bristol. The operator was identified as Austin Jerome (24) of Bristol, VT. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling west, crossed into the eastbound lane, overcorrected and left the westbound lane, causing damage to property other than the vehicle. Jerome left the scene without notifying law enforcement or the property owner, and was located by Troopers at his residence. Jerome was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for travel" ($220, 2 points)
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/27/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
