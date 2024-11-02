New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ Duty to Stop

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 24B5005002 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter STATION: New Haven CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919 DATE/TIME: 11/2/24, 0400 hours STREET: Rockydale Rd TOWN: Bristol LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lincoln Rd WEATHER: Cloudy ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Austin Jerome AGE: 24 SEAT BELT? Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT VIOLATION: Crashes; Duty to stop (leaving the scene) VEHICLE YEAR: 2005 VEHICLE MAKE: BMW VEHICLE MODEL: 330 DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled INJURIES: None HOSPITAL: N/A SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 11/2/24 at approximately 0735 hours, Troopers responded to a third-party report of a single-vehicle crash on Rockydale Road near Lincoln Road in the Town of Bristol. The operator was identified as Austin Jerome (24) of Bristol, VT. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling west, crossed into the eastbound lane, overcorrected and left the westbound lane, causing damage to property other than the vehicle. Jerome left the scene without notifying law enforcement or the property owner, and was located by Troopers at his residence. Jerome was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for travel" ($220, 2 points) COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 1/27/25, 1230 hours COURT: Addison LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

