New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ Duty to Stop

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24B5005002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 11/2/24, 0400 hours

STREET: Rockydale Rd

TOWN: Bristol

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lincoln Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Austin Jerome

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: Crashes; Duty to stop (leaving the scene)

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: 330

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 11/2/24 at approximately 0735 hours, Troopers responded to a third-party report of a single-vehicle crash on Rockydale Road near Lincoln Road in the Town of Bristol. The operator was identified as Austin Jerome (24) of Bristol, VT. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling west, crossed into the eastbound lane, overcorrected and left the westbound lane, causing damage to property other than the vehicle. Jerome left the scene without notifying law enforcement or the property owner, and was located by Troopers at his residence. Jerome was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for travel" ($220, 2 points)

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/27/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

