MUR supports new-term governmnent in policy implementation

MACAU, November 2 - Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) congratulates Chief Executive-designate, Mr Sam Hou Fai, on his official appointment by the Central Government. Mr Sam listens extensively to public opinions, puts people first, and demonstrates his determination to change, innovate and solve problems, which were highly recognised by all sectors of society.

MUR will fully support and cooperate with the new-term Macau Special Administrative Region Government in policy implementation in accordance with the law, accelerate urban renewal, promote the reconstruction of old neighbourhoods, activate community vitality, and create a better living environment for residents.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, an important historical moment. In the face of a complex and ever-changing international environment, MUR believes that in the future, under the leadership of Mr Sam, the new-term SAR Government and all sectors of society will unite and continue to break new ground in the successful practice of the "One country, two systems" principle with Macao characteristics, enabling Macao to better integrate into the overall development of the country and work together to build a harmonious, stable, prosperous and progressive Macao.