Exhibition of entries from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Nature Observation Competition to be held next Wednesday in activity room of Flower City Park

MACAU, July 8 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will hold the “Collection of Winning Entries of the 2nd Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Nature Observation Competition” storytelling drawing exhibition at the activity room of Flower City Park in Taipa from 11 July, displaying 50 winning entries and allowing the public to appreciate the world of nature recorded by the participants with drawings and words.

The 2nd Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Nature Observation Competition recently jointly organised by the Forestry Administration of Guangdong Province and IAM is one of the events under the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Nature Education Season. It aims to promote nature education activities in various nature education bases in the Guangdong Province, transforming the natural landscape and ecology of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao into classrooms for young people that inspire them to walk into nature, observe, feel with their hearts, and record their close personal contact with nature with brushes and words.

This storytelling drawing exhibition will display 50 winning entries from the competition for the public to enjoy the participants’ impressions and understanding of nature, and to learn more about and love nature. The exhibition will take place until 7 November and members of the public are welcome to visit. For more news or information related to greening, please visit the IAM website at www.iam.gov.mo, the Macao Nature website at www.iam.gov.mo/nature or call 2833 7676 for enquiries.