City beautification and sanitation working group to hold beach cleaning activity on Saturday, calling for the public to “take your trash with you”

MACAU, July 8 - The environmental hygiene task force under the city beautification and sanitation working group will hold the “Beautiful and Clean Beach - Take Your Trash with You” activity at Hac Sá Beach on 12 July, inviting representatives from multiple departments, organisations and institutions to jointly clean up trash on the beach and remind the public to love the beach environment through actions. There will be multiple game booths on the spot to promote a series of environmental hygiene information. Members of the public are welcome to bring their children to participate in the activity.

Beaches become popular places for people to go upon the arrival of summer. Representatives from the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), Macao Customs Service, Marine and Water Bureau, Environmental Protection Bureau, Health Bureau, Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs, community consultative committees of three districts, Macau Residue System Company, Ltd. and other departments, organisations and institutions will bring children to participate in the beach cleaning activity at Hac Sá Beach. Through parent-child cooperation, participants will clean up trash on the beach and classify it for recycling, so as to cultivate their awareness on caring for the environment and beautifying the city from an early age.

In addition, several government departments will set up game booths at Hac Sá Beach to convey the messages of “take your trash with you”, proper disposal of solid waste, waste reduction and recycling, marine cleanliness, mosquito prevention, etc. Members of the public are welcome to bring their children to participate in the games to enhance environmental hygiene awareness. Meanwhile, they are urged to use environmentally friendly tableware and containers as much as possible while enjoying the sun and the beach, take away their own trash when leaving the beach, and recycle the trash separately, in order to jointly protect the beach environment and reduce the burden on the ocean.

The environmental hygiene task force under the city beautification and sanitation working group will also arrange for representatives from different departments and institutions to clean up trash at Cheoc Van Beach and on the water. Following the city-wide cleaning campaign from April to May, it is hoped to raise public awareness on the hygiene of the community, beaches and water environment for building a beautiful and clean city together.