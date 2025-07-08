Renovation and repair works of boardwalk in lower level of Sai Van Lake Square to begin this Saturday

MACAU, July 8 - The boardwalk in lower level of Sai Van Lake Square is built along Sai Van Lake near the side of Macau Tower to provide the public and tourists with a leisure area near the lake. It has been completed and used for over 20 years. The condition of the wooden platform has become unsatisfactory, with the base supporting the wooden planks damaged, the wooden planks broken, the mounting bolts rusted and some structures worn out due to prolonged use. To ensure the safety of users, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will begin works to replace the wooden planks, repair the basic structure and mounting bolts, renovate and paint, etc. from this Saturday (12 July) on the basis of keeping the original design. The renovation and repair works are expected to take 120 working days and anticipated to be completed before November. The public are advised to take note that the area of the boardwalk will be enclosed in phases during this period.

After listening to the opinions of the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs and Community Service Consultative Council, IAM launches the mentioned repair works and requests the construction unit to enclose the construction site area by area and in phases according to the actual construction progress. The lower level of Sai Van Lake Square will still be partially open during the period and the areas where the works have been completed will be gradually reopened under safe conditions, so as to minimise the impact on the users of the facility. IAM reminds the public to pay attention to the on-site instructions and temporary enclosure arrangements and refrain from approaching the construction area to avoid accidents. IAM appeals to the public for their understanding for the inconvenience caused.