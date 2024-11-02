WVDOT wins three AASHTO National Awards: Including America’s Transportation Awards People’s Choice for Wellsburg Bridge

​



The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) won the 2024 America’s Transportation Awards People’s Choice Award for the Wellsburg Bridge project. The award was announced Thursday, October 31, 2024, at the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) annual meeting in Philadelphia.

Sponsored by AASHTO, AAA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the America’s Transportation Awards recognizes the positive impacts of state department of transportation projects have on communities across the nation.

WVDOT also took home two additional awards, the President’s Award was presented to Deputy Commissioner Rita Pauley, and the Transportation Vanguard Award was presented to Bennett Murphy. Both are prestigious awards for individuals in the transportation industry.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our WVDOT, and the work they’ve put in,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Secretary of Transportation. “This just shows West Virginia values in action.”

West Virginia was one of 12 finalists in the national competition for the America’s Transportation Award, along with transportation projects from Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Washington State. The America’s Transportation Awards Grand Prize went to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for the I-95/Cottman Avenue Emergency Response.

The Wellsburg Bridge, which connects the communities of Wellsburg, West Virginia, and Brilliant, Ohio, opened in September 2023 to a fanfare of marching bands, confetti, and fireworks, completing a project that residents of the two communities had been pursuing for a century. An estimated 2,500 people turned out for the bridge grand opening.

"This is an incredible day for both Wellsburg and Brilliant because we are finally opening a bridge connecting these two communities that is long overdue," Gov. Jim Justice said at the opening of the bridge. "This bridge is going to make life better for everyone who travels through West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle. This is truly an incredible day, and I'm proud to see another bridge project across the finish line. The bridge might be in the Northern Panhandle, but this is a great day for all of West Virginia.”

Flatiron Construction, headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, was awarded an approximately $131 million contract for construction of the new bridge. Construction began in 2028.

The 830-foot main span of the bridge was built off-site on the bank of the Ohio River just upstream from the bridge site, floated into place and lifted onto its pilings in April 2021. It was the largest bridge lift in North America.

Completion of the bridge cut what used to be a half-hour commute between Wellsburg and Brilliant to mere minutes.

The People’s Choice Award was determined by public vote across America, and carries a $10,000 prize for charity.

To learn more about the America’s Transportation Awards, visit: https:// americastransportationawards. org/



