Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources Ahead of Severe Weather

TEXAS, November 1 - November 1, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of severe weather expected to impact the state this weekend.



“The State of Texas is ready to respond to severe weather expected to hit West and East Texas today and in the coming days,” said Governor Abbott. “As we monitor the development of anticipated storms, state and local emergency response personnel are on standby to help support Texas communities throughout the storms. We urge Texans to remain vigilant, regularly monitor weather conditions, keep an emergency supply kit nearby, and heed the guidance of local officials and first responders to ensure the safety of yourselves and your loved ones.”



According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms are expected to impact western portions of the state beginning today. The storm system is forecast to shift eastward, impacting North and Central Texas over the weekend, and reaching East and Southeast Texas by early next week. Risks include heavy rainfall and flash flooding, large hail, damaging wind, and possible tornadoes.



At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has activated the following state emergency response resources to support local severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads and a Water Group Supervisor



Additionally, TDEM has placed the following state resources on standby in anticipation of storm impacts:

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and Boat Squads

Game Wardens and Boat Squads Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages



Texans are encouraged to monitor local weather forecasts, make an emergency plan and keep an emergency supply kit readily available. Texans can check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, access severe weather safety tips at TexasReady.gov, locate flood information at TexasFlood.org, and find general disaster preparedness information at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.

