Governor Abbott Appoints Recine To State Board Of Education
TEXAS, November 1 - November 1, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Leslie Recine to the State Board of Education, District 13, for a term until her successor is duly elected and qualified.
Leslie Recine of Pantego is a government relations professional with over 20 years of experience in grassroots organization and is the daughter of two long-time educators. She is a member of the Arlington Woman's Club, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, and the legislative committee chair of the Daughters of The Republic of Texas. Recine received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from The University of Texas at Arlington.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.