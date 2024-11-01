Governor Abbott Appoints Recine To State Board Of Education

TEXAS, November 1 - November 1, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Leslie Recine to the State Board of Education, District 13, for a term until her successor is duly elected and qualified.



Leslie Recine of Pantego is a government relations professional with over 20 years of experience in grassroots organization and is the daughter of two long-time educators. She is a member of the Arlington Woman's Club, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, and the legislative committee chair of the Daughters of The Republic of Texas. Recine received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from The University of Texas at Arlington.