Cannabis Packaging Leader, DIZPOT, Secures Patent for Groundbreaking Child-Resistant Paper Tube

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, DIZPOT is a forward-thinking leader in packaging, branding, and logistics for highly regulated industries. Key features of the patented product include a recyclable ASTM-certified child-resistant lid, a biodegradable tube, and a food-grade liner, designed to preserve product integrity. The tubes pictured belong to the brand, Thunder Canna, available in Michigan. Front row left to right: John Hartsell, DIZPOT co-founder; Jeff Scrabeck, DIZPOT co-founder. Back row left to right, Charlie Dains, account executive at DIZPOT; AJ Keller, senior graphic designer at DIZPOT.

Key features of the patented product include a recyclable ASTM-certified child-resistant lid, a biodegradable tube and a food-grade liner.

Securing this patent is a testament to the creativity and technical expertise we foster at DIZPOT.” — John Hartsell, Co-founder of DIZPOT

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIZPOT, a leading provider of packaging, branding, and logistics services for the cannabis and hemp industries, is pleased to announce the company has been granted U.S. Patent No. D1046623 for its in-house developed child-resistant paper tube, marking a milestone in cannabis packaging innovation.

Key features of the patented product include a recyclable ASTM-certified child-resistant lid, a biodegradable tube, and a food-grade liner, designed to preserve product integrity and ensure consumer safety. This achievement highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to pioneering sustainable and compliant packaging solutions tailored for highly regulated markets.

Originally conceived in 2022, the newly patented paper tube was designed by seasoned team members Charlie Dains and AJ Keller. The product was created with the need to provide operators sustainable solutions with environmentally friendly materials and child-resistant technology.

“Securing this patent is a testament to the creativity and technical expertise we foster at DIZPOT,” said John Hartsell, Co-founder of DIZPOT. “As the regulatory landscape evolves, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge products that not only meet the highest compliance standards but also reduce our industry’s environmental footprint. This paper tube is just the first in a line of many patented designs we plan to bring to the market.”

Established in 2017 and cannabis-industry born, DIZPOT offers comprehensive packaging services for businesses from initial concept to the dispensary shelf, supporting companies through every stage of the supply chain.

For more information on DIZPOT and the patented paper tube, visit www.dizpot.com.

About DIZPOT

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, DIZPOT is a forward-thinking leader in packaging, branding, and logistics for the cannabis and hemp industries. Operating globally, DIZPOT is known for child-resistant packaging serving both small and large operators across every legal market in the U.S. The company provides a full range of services from initial concept to the shelf, including custom and standard packaging, creative services, in-house DOSS Cartridge solutions, and integrated logistics management to efficiently navigate local, national, and international supply chains.

DIZPOT's commitment to community is a core part of its culture. The team actively supports local markets and gives back through donations to nonprofits focused on cannabis reform and assisting start-up cannabis entrepreneurs. This community-focused approach is evident in every market DIZPOT operates, demonstrating the company's dedication to fostering positive impact wherever it has a presence. DIZPOT is located at 2430 W Mission Lane, Suite #6 in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information on DIZPOT, visit www.DIZPOT.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.