Haymaker Draw bridge closed Nov. 5-7 north of Riverton
Wyoming Department of Transportation geology crews will be drilling near the Haymaker Draw bridge, north of Riverton, on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Thursday Nov. 7
The bridge will be closed to traffic between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 5-7.
The 2027 bridge replacement project is a joint project between WYDOT and Fremont County, according to WYDOT resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.
