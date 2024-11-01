Haymaker Draw bridge closed Nov. 5-7 north of Riverton

Wyoming Department of Transportation geology crews will be drilling near the Haymaker Draw bridge, north of Riverton, on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Thursday Nov. 7

The bridge will be closed to traffic between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 5-7.

The 2027 bridge replacement project is a joint project between WYDOT and Fremont County, according to WYDOT resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.