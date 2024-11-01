Swinging bridge removal will cause delays south of Jackson

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Reiman Corp., will be briefly closing US 26/89/189/191 near the Swinging Bridge Road south of Jackson, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, for the removal of the last truss section of the old Swinging Bridge. The last section will be moved to the Snake River boat ramp to join the other two sections that are already there. Crews will be setting up traffic control at 9 a.m. and the move is scheduled to take place at about 10 a.m.

The closure is tentatively scheduled to last roughly 30 minutes, which is the estimated time of travel to relocate the structure. Due to the size of the old Swinging Bridge structure, and the difficulty with turning movements and travel, the highway must be free of traffic to move it. WYDOT will send out a 511 Notify alert Tuesday prior to 30 minute closure to relocate the structure.

WYDOT strongly advises commuters to avoid the area if possible on Tuesday, be prepared for delays if traveling in the area, and sign up for 511 Notify alerts to receive updates on the project prior to the closure. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at: https://www.wyoroad.info/ 511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html .

The Swinging Bridge replacement project is part of WYDOT’s Bridge Replacement Off System (BROS) program. The BROS program is a federally funded program to reduce the number of deficient off-system bridges. It applies to bridges owned by cities, towns and counties, located on a non-federal aid roadway. Once a new bridge has been constructed by WYDOT, the local agency maintains responsibility for all maintenance on the structure.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on construction projects and road conditions across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and select the additional layers menu.