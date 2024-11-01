UNITAR and Hiroshima University Forge Partnership to Train Professionals in Peacebuilding and International Development

For fiscal year 2024 (the Japanese fiscal year begins in April of each year), the programme begins with offering the following two courses.

The Primary Course

The course aims to enhance junior professionals’ practical working skills and improve their knowledge and competencies to work in international organizations. It will accept approximately 20 Japanese and international professionals who are committed to building a career in peacebuilding and international development.

The course comprises two components:

Hiroshima Training Component: This is a 4-week course (1 week online, 3 weeks in person in Japan), which covers practical skills needed to work in the field of peacebuilding and development, as well as career planning and preparation.

UNV Assignment: After the Hiroshima Training Component, Japanese participants will be assigned to work as UN Volunteers in UN offices and agencies worldwide for 1 year (please note that this component is only for Japanese participants).

For international participants, people from the following countries and organizations are invited to participate: Bangladesh, Fiji, El Salvador, Ukraine, Lebanon, Palestine, Mali, South Sudan, Uganda and the African Union Commission (AUC) (please note that for the AUC, the application process is not open to the public and depends on arrangements with AUC).

Please see the Hiroshima University website for the course details:

- The Primary Course (for Japanese applicants, in Japanese only)

- The Primary Course (for non-Japanese applicants)

*Application has been closed for this year’s course.

The Mid-Career Course

The one-week training course in Japan seeks to equip participants with the skills and mindset required for managerial roles in international organizations and to support participants’ career development. It will accept approximately 20 mid-career Japanese and international professionals in the field of peacebuilding and development.

Please see the Hiroshima University website for the Mid-Career Course details.

*Application has been closed for this year’s course.

With global challenges becoming increasingly diverse and complex, developing the human resources to resolve or mitigate such challenges is an urgent priority. UNITAR is pleased to contribute to this programme by leveraging our expertise in international capacity-building and extensive network with UN agencies and experts.