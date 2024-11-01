Açaí at COP16: Colombian Governors Celebrate Partnership for Environmentally Friendly Cultivation

Distribution of açaí during COP16 at the Kaapuri booth Signing of the memorandum of understanding between Kaapuri CEO Reinaldo Santos and the Governor of Putumayo, Carlos Luna

Memorandums of understanding have been signed between three governors and the Colombian-Brazilian company Kaapuri Açaí.

BOGOTA, DC, COLOMBIA, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The development of the Açaí production chain as an alternative for the preservation of the Amazon Forest, job creation, and support for peace was one of the highlights of COP 16 (United Nations Conference on Biodiversity), which ended this Friday (1) in Cali, Colombia. At least three different departments signed memorandums of understanding with the Colombian-Brazilian company Kaapuri Açaí , which participated in the event to present its proposal for producing açaí powder, taking advantage of Colombia's great potential for fruit production. Colombia alone has the capacity to produce 1/3 of the current world production—about 600,000 tonnes, generating 200,000 direct and indirect jobs.Among the departments that intend to develop actions to organize the production chain in partnership with Kaapuri are Guainía, Putumayo, and Nariño. With the conclusion of COP16 , teams from the governments and the company, along with NGO CorpoCampo, Humboldt Institute, and Isacta Institute from Brazil, will develop joint agendas to define what type of activity will be promoted in each region. The Governor of Nariño, Luis Alfonso Escobar Jaramillo, will visit Brazil on the 15th to tour the facilities of Açaí Kaa in Belém, Pará state, which is responsible for developing the technology to be implemented in Colombia.The head of international business development at Kaapuri, João Luiz Rezende, believes that other departments/regions in Colombia will join the project in the coming weeks. "We also have ongoing agreements and are quite confident that açaí is the path to generating thousands of jobs in Colombia."Representatives from over 40 governmental and non-governmental organizations attended an event hosted at COP by Kaapuri, where the project for Colombia was detailed. "We believe that other partnerships will also emerge from this meeting, just as there is the possibility that other institutions that visited our booth will also join the project, which was very well received by the government of Colombia and is supported by Brazil, through the embassy and its agriculture department," added Rezende.For the company, açaí is one of the few agricultural products in the world capable of ensuring high productivity, scale, and profitability without harming forests. This is a significant advantage in a world increasingly looking for natural superfoods committed to environmental preservation.

