UPDATED Missing Person/ Derby Barracks

**UPDATED**

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5005686

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy/ A. Rice

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/31/2024 sometime during the school day

INCIDENT LOCATION: Carpenter Blvd, Charleston, VT

VIOLATION:

- Missing / Runaway Juvenile

NAME: Lylian Bennett

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 31st, 2024 at approximately 1607 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were notified of a missing / runaway juvenile. The juvenile, Lyllian Bennett (15) of Charleston, VT had left to go to school and did not return home on the bus. Bennett was last seen to be wearing a purple ski mask. Bennett is to be 5’01” tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The juvenile, Lyllian has since returned home to her parents.