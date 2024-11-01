Submit Release
News Search

There were 395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,722 in the last 365 days.

UPDATED Missing Person/ Derby Barracks

**UPDATED**

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5005686

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy/ A. Rice                           

STATION: Derby Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/31/2024 sometime during the school day

INCIDENT LOCATION: Carpenter Blvd, Charleston, VT

VIOLATION:

-             Missing / Runaway Juvenile

 

NAME: Lylian Bennett         

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On October 31st, 2024 at approximately 1607 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were notified of a missing / runaway juvenile.  The juvenile, Lyllian Bennett (15) of Charleston, VT had left to go to school and did not return home on the bus.  Bennett was last seen to be wearing a purple ski mask. Bennett is to be 5’01” tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

 

The juvenile, Lyllian has since returned home to her parents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UPDATED Missing Person/ Derby Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more