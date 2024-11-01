UPDATED Missing Person/ Derby Barracks
**UPDATED**
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5005686
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy/ A. Rice
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/31/2024 sometime during the school day
INCIDENT LOCATION: Carpenter Blvd, Charleston, VT
VIOLATION:
- Missing / Runaway Juvenile
NAME: Lylian Bennett
AGE: 15
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 31st, 2024 at approximately 1607 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were notified of a missing / runaway juvenile. The juvenile, Lyllian Bennett (15) of Charleston, VT had left to go to school and did not return home on the bus. Bennett was last seen to be wearing a purple ski mask. Bennett is to be 5’01” tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The juvenile, Lyllian has since returned home to her parents.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.