Attorney General Bird and Secretary of State Pate Statements on Defending Election Integrity

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and Secretary of State of Paul Pate today released the following statements after a federal district court hearing on defending election integrity laws:

“Every legal vote must count and not be canceled out by a noncitizen’s illegal vote,” said Attorney General Bird. “State and federal law are clear. Today, we made our case in court to defend Iowa’s election integrity laws and safeguard the vote.”

“Bottom Line Up Front: According to the federal government, there are approximately 250 noncitizens registered to vote in Iowa,” said Secretary of State Pate. “Yet the federal government will not share this data with us, which is critical to ensuring only eligible U.S. citizens vote in our elections.”

