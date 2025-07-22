Attorney General Bird Urges NCAA to Comply with Title IX and Restore Titles

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird today joined a coalition of 28 states and territories urging the NCAA to comply with Title IX and restore records and recognitions to female athletes that were awarded to men who competed in women’s sports. The University of Pennsylvania recently agreed to restore titles and recognitions to rightful female athletes, and the states are calling on the NCAA to follow suit.

“The women whose athletic titles and records were given to men deserve justice,” said Attorney General Bird. “They deserve to be able to practice and compete safely and fairly in the sports they love and receive recognition for their achievements. It’s simple: women’s sports and spaces are for women, and Title IX protects these women from discrimination. The NCAA should follow the law.”

The NCAA is currently facing a lawsuit brought by former collegiate athletes, including swimmer Riley Gaines, over its discrimination against female athletes. While the NCAA has updated its policy to restrict men from competing in women’s sports, its policy does not address past competitions or restore titles wrongfully awarded to men.

Since taking office, President Trump has been a staunch advocate for female athletes, signing executive orders supporting women’s sports and prioritizing Title IX. In February, the U.S. Department of Education also wrote a letter asking the NCAA to restore these recognitions.

Iowa joined the Mississippi-led letter, along with Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

