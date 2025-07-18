Attorney General Bird Announces Winneshiek County in Full Compliance with Iowa Sanctuary County Law

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced that she will dismiss the lawsuit against Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx given that Winneshiek County has now fully complied with Iowa’s sanctuary county law (27A).

On February 4, 2025, Governor Reynolds filed an official complaint with the Iowa Attorney General’s office. The Attorney General’s office issued a report on March 26, 2025, and Attorney General Bird filed a lawsuit on March 26, 2025. You can read the lawsuit here.

“Given that Winneshiek County has now fully complied with 27A, the state law prohibiting sanctuary cities and counties from receiving taxpayer funds, the state is dismissing the lawsuit to enforce 27A,” said Attorney General Bird. “Winneshiek County and Sheriff Marx are in compliance with 27A. They have committed to continue to honor ICE detainers and cooperate with federal immigration authorities.”

