State agencies file court brief favoring IWVGA

Two state agencies have filed an amicus letter in the ongoing litigation between the Indian Wells Valley Water District and the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority, stating that the appellate court should review and rule on the case, and do so in favor of the IWVGA and the Groundwater Sustainability Plan rather than a court adjudication of water rights.

