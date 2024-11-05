Open Enrollment 24-25, Revolt Healthcare Alliance Announces Enhanced Access To Healthcare - Lowering Out-of-Pocket Costs

Health Insurance Plan Comparison for Open Enrollment 2024 - 2025, Revolt Healthcare Alliance vs BCBS of Texas Revolt Healthcare Alliance Texas Health Insurance Agency Logo Revolt Healthcare Alliance Excess Indemnity Check Example

This Open Enrollment: Innovative Health Insurance Solution Expands Access to Low-Cost, High-Quality Care, Making Essential Healthcare Affordable and Transparent

Revolt Healthcare Alliance is built to be different. We created these options to work for families, not against them, so they can have the security they need without the stress.” — Mark Geiger, Co-Founder of Revolt Healthcare Alliance

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolt Healthcare Alliance , a rapidly growing provider of consumer-focused health insurance solutions, proudly announces its 2024 expanded access to healthcare, featuring new options to dramatically reduce out-of-pocket costs.Revolt’s latest enhancements align with its mission to redefine healthcare affordability and empower members to receive essential care without financial strain.“Our mission has always been simple: make healthcare affordable and accessible without the hidden fees, surprise bills, and frustrating denials that have become the norm for so many,” said Mark Geiger, Co-Founder of Revolt Healthcare Alliance. “With these new additions, we’re taking that mission further—bringing our members more options and transparency at an even more affordable cost.”Current Benefits for Revolt Healthcare Alliance Members: Keeping Cost Barriers Low -Revolt’s benefits continue to ensure that policyholders experience seamless access to affordable, high-quality healthcare - $0 Copays for 20 Doctor Visits per Year: Members enjoy doctor visits without copays, ensuring cost is never a barrier to essential care.- $0 Deductibles for Out-Patient Hospital Visits: Hospital visits under 24 hours require no deductible, significantly reducing high upfront costs.- Cash-Back for Unused Benefits: This unique feature rewards members for being smart consumers and shopping for their healthcare - when their doctor bills less than their benefit, members get to keep the difference.- Nationwide PPO Network with No Out-of-Network Penalties: Members have freedom of choice within a large, nationwide PPO network and coverage that travels with them, without penalties for going out of network.NEW from Revolt for 2024: Increased Access to Care and Greater Cost Reductions -This Open Enrollment season, members now also have access to the Revolt Health Network that includes:- AT-Cost Prescriptions: Access to over 4,000 generic medications, saving members up to 95% on prescription costs. Delivered to members’ doors, often at rates below major providers or other discount programs.- Free Quest Labs Access: Members can now get routine outpatient lab work for free at any Quest Diagnostic location - potentially saving hundreds on essential tests.- Unlimited 24/7 Virtual Primary Care & Counseling: U.S.-based primary care doctors and counselors are available anytime, providing urgent, routine, and mental health support without wait times or copays.- Expanded Concierge Patient Advocacy Services: One of Revolt’s most popular features, this service includes pre-pricing procedures and bill negotiation. Recently, one family saved $48,000 on their son’s surgery by utilizing Revolt’s Concierge service to find local, affordable care.“The one thing we hear a lot is that our coverage and benefits sound too good to be true. But with us it's pretty BASIC - you pay for coverage, you get coverage.” shares Mark Geiger. “It’s just basic human decency to take care of your clients and give them what they actually paid for.”A Transparent and Member-Centric Approach to Health Insurance -At its core, Revolt Healthcare Alliance seeks to eliminate financial and logistical barriers that are common with traditional insurance. With an emphasis on transparency and reduced hidden costs, Revolt empowers members to confidently access care, knowing exactly what to expect financially.“Too many families are forced to make impossible choices between their health and their finances,” said Geiger. “Revolt Healthcare Alliance is built to be different. We created these options to work for families, not against them, so they can have the security they need without the stress.”As open enrollment begins, Revolt Healthcare Alliance invites individuals, families, and employers to explore how its insurance offerings can reduce healthcare costs, enhance access to care, and provide peace of mind.

The Revolt Healthcare Alliance: The Incredible Health Indemnity Plan

Legal Disclaimer:

