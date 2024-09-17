Revolt Healthcare And Ovation Health & Life Services Form Strategic Partnership to Advance the New Healthcare Economy

The Revolt Health Network Healthcare Solution Includes: At-Cost Prescriptions, FREE Quest Labs, FREE Telemedicine, and FREE Concierge Patient Advocacy The NEW Revolt Healthcare Network Revolt Healthcare Alliance Texas Health Insurance Agency Logo

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolt Healthcare Alliance , Inc today announced a strategic alliance with Ovation Health & Life Services , uniting two pioneering forces in the healthcare industry to drive innovation and disruption in favor of the new, more equitable healthcare economy. This collaboration aims to further disintermediate the old healthcare system, replacing it with more efficient and consumer-focused care delivery models in the Devolution Healthcare Economy.Revolt Healthcare Alliance identified and has been a champion of the new parallel healthcare economy that emphasizes transparency, cost-effectiveness, and direct access to care. The Devolution Healthcare Economy represents a seismic shift away from the old, middle-man model driven by greed and instead prioritizes patients over profits."We are excited to join forces with Ovation Health & Life Services, a company that shares our vision in the new healthcare landscape," said Mark Geiger, Managing Partner at Revolt Healthcare Alliance. "Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, offering innovative solutions that empower individuals and employers to take control of their healthcare costs while achieving better outcomes for their employees."Revolt Healthcare Alliance has long recognized Dan LaBroad, Founder and CEO of Ovation Health & Life Services, as a visionary and early disruptor in the healthcare space. Dan's extensive experience and credentials in revolutionizing employer-sponsored health plans, makes him a natural partner for Revolt's mission. His leadership has been instrumental in challenging the status quo, and his commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with Revolt's ethos."We have great confidence in Dan LaBroad and his team's ability to drive meaningful change in the healthcare industry," said Geiger. "Dan has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the challenges facing employers and employees alike, and his forward-thinking approach has been key to Ovation's success."The synergy between Revolt Healthcare Alliance and Ovation Health & Life Services will be evident as both companies work to integrate the new Revolt Health Network into Ovation's product designs and custom employer plans. This integration will drastically reduce out of pocket costs for employees, as well as enhance easy access, to meet the evolving needs of today's workforce."We are looking forward to incorporating Revolt's innovative healthcare model into our offerings," said Dan LaBroad, CEO of Ovation Health & Life Services. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver cutting-edge healthcare solutions that provide real value to our clients."Through this strategic partnership, Revolt Healthcare Alliance and Ovation Health & Life Services are poised to continue, as market leaders, dismantling the outdated healthcare system and ushering in a new era of healthcare that is transparent, accessible, and aligned with the needs of modern consumers.ABOUT REVOLT HEALTHCARE ALLIANCERevolt Healthcare Alliance is a leading advocate for the new healthcare economy, focusing on disintermediating traditional insurance carriers who simply act as middlemen providing no value. Revolt's innovative approach emphasizes providing affordable and accessible healthcare solutions to individuals and families with healthcare delivery occurring through performance health plans, direct contracting, direct primary care, enhanced health indemnity plans, and custom broker-built networks to create a more sustainable and patient-focused healthcare system. Revolt Healthcare Alliance is transforming the way people access and experience healthcare.ABOUT OVATION HEALTH & LIFE SERVICESOvation Health & Life Services is a trailblazer in the healthcare industry, known for its innovative approach to employer-sponsored performance health plans. Under the leadership of CEO and best-selling author Dan LaBroad, Ovation has consistently delivered forward-thinking solutions that challenge the conventional healthcare model, providing businesses with the tools they need to offer better, more affordable healthcare options.

