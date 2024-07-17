Empowering Teachers with Better Health Insurance Options
As healthcare costs continue to rise, Revolt Healthcare Alliance offers innovative solutions that help teachers save significantly on their health insurance.
Being able to save over $700 a month and have better benefits then we had before, has been an absolute win-win for my family. We have been so pleased with our savings and our coverage!”FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As healthcare costs continue to rise, Revolt Healthcare Alliance offers innovative solutions that help teachers save significantly on their health insurance. With changes to TRS benefits and ongoing improvements in Revolt’s offerings, teachers have more options than ever to manage their healthcare expenses effectively.
— Matt, Sarah's Husband & Revolt Healthcare Alliance Customer
Unmasking the Cost Burden on Teachers:
The cost of health insurance for teachers can vary significantly, with many districts offering limited contributions toward family premiums. For example, Texas teachers have seen an increase in premiums, often paying around $1,400 per month for family plans through TRS ActiveCare. Revolt Healthcare Alliance provides alternatives that can reduce these costs by offering private health insurance plans at 40%-50% lower premiums.
Texas teacher, Sarah, was paying nearly $1,300 per month to cover her family's premiums through TRS. By consulting with a Revolt Healthcare agent and discovering that her district was not contributing to her dependents premium, she moved them to a private healthcare plan with Revolt Healthcare Alliance costing only $521 per month. Because her district contributed significantly to her premiums, Sarah stayed on her TRS plan for only about $20 per month. This switch saved Sarah's family nearly $760 per month, translating to over $9,000 in annual savings.
About The Revolt Healthcare Alliance Enhanced Health Indemnity Bundle:
Revolt’s Enhanced Health Indemnity Plan goes beyond traditional coverage by protecting against catastrophic events and more:
- Critical Illness Coverage: Financial support for serious illnesses such as cancer or heart attacks.
- Specified Disease Coverage: Extensive treatment coverage for specific diseases.
- Accident Coverage: Protection against high medical costs from unexpected accidents.
The Perfect Health Insurance Companion: The Revolt Health Network
The Revolt Health Network offers low-cost access to a bundle of essential healthcare services that benefit teachers directly and can be used with or without insurance:
- At-Cost Prescriptions Delivered to Your Door: Access to over 4,000 generic medications at manufacturers' cost. For instance, a 90-day supply of Lisinopril costs only .81 cents.
- Free Out-Patient Quest Labs: Access to over 1,200 lab tests, typically costing between $140 and $1,400.
- Free Virtual Primary Care, Urgent Care, and Counseling: Schedule appointments conveniently from home.
- Free Expert Medical Billing and Procedure Pricing Support: Our team pre-priced a knee surgery at $3,700, significantly lower than the $52,000 quoted by the referred facility.
Significant Savings Available To Texas Teachers This Open Enrollment Season:
By integrating Revolt’s offerings with existing coverage, teachers can significantly reduce their out-of-pocket expenses and ensure comprehensive coverage for themselves and their families. Teachers deserve to keep more of their paycheck and experience the peace-of-mind that comes from having excellent healthcare benefits.
Learn more about the health insurance options available to teachers this year here: "TRS Health Care Benefits Guide"
