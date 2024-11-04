Harlowe Accelerates Global Expansion with Strategic Leadership Appointments and Launch of Harlowe Studios

Harlowe Logo

Premium lighting brand strengthens its global presence with strategic leadership roles across key regions and unveils Harlowe Studios.

This is a defining moment for Harlowe. Our expanded leadership team and the launch of Harlowe Studios reflect our vision to champion the freedom to create.” — Helena Bian, CEO & Founder, Harlowe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harlowe , a premium-segment lighting solutions brand serving content creators, announced today a significant expansion of its leadership team and the launch of Harlowe Studios—a dedicated content creation hub designed to inspire creators. This initiative underscores Harlowe’s commitment to developing a platform tailored to the needs of content creators, providing tools and resources to foster creativity across the globe.In line with its growth strategy, Harlowe has appointed Kiran Karnani as Global CMO, underscoring her expertise in brand strategy and digital media. Previously serving as Vice President of Marketing for Leica Camera, Karnani brings a deep understanding of global branding and digital engagement, positioning her to spearhead Harlowe's worldwide marketing efforts. Her leadership will be instrumental in delivering a cohesive and connected brand experience across all regions, further strengthening Harlowe’s presence in the international market.Samantha Li joins Harlowe as CFO, bringing over 20 years of experience in capital markets and financial management from her tenure at Deloitte and other major public companies. With Samantha's financial expertise, Harlowe is well-positioned to secure a strong foothold in the global marketplace as it continues its strategic growth.In Europe, Mickaël Adoul has been appointed Branding Manager and will be based in Paris, representing a unique co-hire arrangement between Harlowe and its distributor Lumesca. With extensive experience in brand marketing and influencer relations from his previous roles at Profoto and Smartbrand, Mickaël will focus on enhancing Harlowe’s brand presence across key European markets. His role will be instrumental in building connections with diverse creative communities throughout the region.Gladys Ni has been appointed CMO of Harlowe’s China division, where she will lead the brand’s initiatives to enhance engagement and market presence in this rapidly expanding region. With more than 19 years in digital marketing and e-commerce, Gladys will bring innovative strategies to the Chinese market, aligning Harlowe with the unique needs and trends of local content creators.This expanded structure includes Allen Zhang leading IT, Digital and E-Commerce teams. to deliver a powerful, unified digital presence that anticipates and adapts to customer needs. The Digital team’s core focus is on creating dynamic, data-driven strategies that optimize customer journeys, enabling seamless and personalized brand experiences.Harlowe’s CEO, Helena Bian, emphasized the brand’s creator-first philosophy, stating, “This is a defining moment for Harlowe. Our expanded leadership team and the launch of Harlowe Studios reflect our vision to champion the freedom to create. Every initiative we undertake is crafted with the creator’s vision and needs at the forefront, as we evolve a brand dedicated to fostering limitless creative expression.”In tandem with its global leadership expansion, Harlowe introduces Harlowe Studios—a dedicated space where creators from around the world can access Harlowe’s latest lighting solutions and take part in immersive skill-building workshops, collaborative projects, and exclusive creative challenges. As a vibrant hub of innovation, Harlowe Studios will actively partner with influencers, videographers, photographers, and digital creators to produce and share dynamic, engaging content. This initiative is designed to connect with and support creators on a deeper level, setting a foundation for meaningful market engagement that aligns with Harlowe’s mission, vision, and commitment to serving the evolving needs of the global creative community.To learn more about Harlowe’s evolution, visit www.harlowe.com or follow the brand on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Threads at @harlowecreators ABOUT HARLOWEHarlowe (formerly Hobolite) is a premium segment brand of continuous LED photography lights. Harlowe content creator lighting kits and photo studio lights are designed with the intention to shine light on creativity anytime, anywhere. With over 20 years of expertise in the lighting industry through its parent company, AEC Lighting Solutions, Hobolite has earned numerous awards for its innovative design. The ethos of Harlowe is to empower creative expression by providing professional studio lighting kits that improve productivity and creativity. Harlowe believes your light can be powerful, strong, and beautiful. Harlowe products are available worldwide and online at https://www.harlowe.com . For more information about Harlowe, follow the brand on Instagram, Threads, Facebook and YouTube at @harlowecreators

