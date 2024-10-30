Harlowe Expands Lighting Solutions with Blade 5 & 10, Quick Release Softbox 24”, and GOBO for Photography and Video

Blade Series Quick Release Softbox 24" Harlowe Gobo optical light lens

New light shaping solutions underscore Harlowe’s commitment to elevate every creative vision.

With the introduction of our new Blade series, 24” Quick Release Softbox, and GOBO, we are committed to empowering creators with tools that make light an integral element of their storytelling.” — Helena Bian, CEO & Founder, Harlowe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harlowe , the premium continuous lighting brand formerly known as Hobolite, introduces a new lineup of lights and modifiers designed for photographers, videographers, and content creators. The brand's newest solutions include the Blade 5 and Blade 10 RGB & Bi-Color Tube Lights, Quick Release Softbox 24”, and the innovative GOBO Optical Light Lens, all serving to provide creators with professional-grade light shaping tools to bring their visions to life.The Blade Series offers compact, powerful lighting options in two models: the Blade 5 and Blade 10. The Blade 5, a 5W RGB & Bi-Color tube light, is crafted for ultimate portability, matching the size of an iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Blade 10, doubling the power output at 10W, is sized to fit alongside a MacBook Pro, making both lights ideal for on-the-go creators. These lights feature built-in magnets for effortless attachment to any magnetic surface, as well as a 1/4-20 mount for tripods and stands. Both models include a 1400mAh (Blade 5) and 1800mAh (Blade 10) rechargeable battery, providing over an hour of continuous lighting at full power and ensuring reliable performance in every shoot. With Bluetooth connectivity and an intuitive companion app, users can adjust brightness, color temperature, and RGB settings remotely, allowing full creative control without disrupting the workflow.The Harlowe Quick Release Softbox 24” is an essential accessory for creators who require a soft, even light for portrait and studio photography, as well as video production. This 24-inch circular softbox, crafted with Harlowe’s quick-release technology, sets up and breaks down in seconds, enhancing efficiency on fast-paced sets. Designed with flexibility in mind, it includes both a MAX series adapter and a Bowens mount adapter, enabling compatibility with a wide range of lighting setups. Its lightweight, portable build makes it an easy choice for on-location shoots, while its durable construction ensures long-lasting performance.For creators seeking to add dynamic artistic effects, the GOBO Optical Light Lens is a versatile tool for projecting patterns and shapes, available in Pro and MAX versions. Both versions feature a high-quality 50mm main lens for sharp, detailed projections, and they include an adjustable metal insert with four customizable leaves for precise light control. The Pro version, designed to integrate with Harlowe’s Pro series and other Bowens-compatible systems, offers 14 effect plates and a focusing lens, ideal for delivering crisp projections across varying distances. The MAX version, tailored for the MAX series lights, includes an extended set of 19 effect plates, including metal, colorful, and glass options, offering even greater creative flexibility.“At Harlowe, we are committed to empowering creators through light shaping solutions that elevate every story,” said Helena Bian, CEO of Harlowe. “The Blade series, Quick Release Softbox 24”, and GOBO Optical Light Lens are thoughtfully designed to ensure creators have the tools to craft lighting effects that are essential to their storytelling.”With the Blade Series priced at $199 for the Blade 5 and $299 for the Blade 10, the Quick Release Softbox 24” at $299, and the GOBO Optical Light Lens at $799 (Pro) and $699 (MAX), these new releases bring accessible, professional-grade lighting solutions to creators worldwide.The Blade Series, Quick Release Softbox 24”, and GOBO Optical Light Lens are now available for purchase on the Harlowe website at www.harlowe.com and through authorized retailers.ABOUT HARLOWEHarlowe (formerly Hobolite) is a premium segment brand of continuous LED photography lights. Harlowe content creator lighting kits and photo studio lights are designed with the intention to shine light on creativity anytime, anywhere. With over 20 years of expertise in the lighting industry through its parent company, AEC Lighting Solutions, Hobolite has earned numerous awards for its innovative design. The ethos of Harlowe is to empower creative expression by providing professional studio lighting kits that improve productivity and creativity. Harlowe believes your light can be powerful, strong, and beautiful. Harlowe products are available worldwide and online at https://www.harlowe.com . For more information about Harlowe, follow the brand on Instagram, Threads, Facebook and YouTube at @harlowecreators

