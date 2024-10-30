The Light Unseen: An Evening to Address Mental Health, Physical Health, and Caregiving Challenges in Photography

The Light Unseen

APA, Patient Caregiver Artist Coalition and Harlowe collaborate to address the hidden mental and physical health challenges faced by photographers

Through this program, we’re creating a safe space for vulnerable conversations, while building community support.” — Travis W. Keyes, APA President

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Photographic Artists ( APA ), a leading organization supporting professional photographers, and Patient Caregiver Artist Coalition , a nonprofit focused on authentic representation of illness, and Harlowe , a premium-segment brand of lighting for photography, team up to present The Light Unseen, an event focused on the unique intersections of mental health, physical health, and caregiving in the lives of photographers. Held at the Starrett Lehigh building in New York City on November 18th at RXR’s Level Ten, Starrett-Lehigh’s newest event space, this program creates a vital platform for open dialogue, bringing together voices in photography and mental health to discuss the often-overlooked challenges faced by creatives. Through panel discussions and personal stories, The Light Unseen will illuminate the unseen burdens and resilience within the creative community, underscoring the resources and support essential for well-being and artistic growth.For many photographers and visual artists, the demands of the craft extend beyond artistic challenges. Navigating mental health, physical illness, or the caregiving of loved ones often intensifies the pressures of sustaining a career, leading to unspoken burdens. The Light Unseen seeks to break the silence around these issues, shedding light on how photographers and artists can cultivate supportive practices, maintain well-being, and find healing within their work."The Light Unseen is a vital space for photographers to explore the unique challenges of mental health, illness, and caregiving alongside their art," said Travis W. Keyes, APA President. "Through this program, we’re creating a safe space for vulnerable conversations, while building community support."The Light Unseen will feature The Burden of Concealment photo exhibition and a book signing of HER2: The Diagnosed, The Caregiver, and Their Son by Anna and Jordan Rathkopf, offering an intimate view into their journey of cancer survival and caregiving. The event also includes Creativity & Care – Facing the Unseen Together, a panel discussion delving into the mental health, physical health, and caregiving challenges photographers face. Panelists include Anna and Jordan Rathkopf, Andrew Scrivani, Eva Woolridge, and Kiran Karnani, who will share personal insights into resilience, caregiving, and the transformative power of creativity. APA President Travis W. Keyes will moderate the conversation, focusing on practical tools and community support essential to navigating these unseen struggles.Event Details:● Date: November 18, 2024● Time: 5:00 PM – 8:30 PM● Location: Starrett Lehigh, 601 West 26th Street, 10th Floor, New York CityAttendance for The Light Unseen is complimentary with limited seating available.Tickets can be reserved at : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-light-unseen-shining-a-light-on-hidden-struggles-tickets-1061492846679 American Photographic Artists (APA) is a leading national organization run by, and for, professional photographers. Known for promoting photographers' rights, fostering creative community, and providing essential business resources, APA is dedicated to making a difference in the careers of visual storytellers across the industry. APA’s programs and initiatives focus on advocacy, education, and providing photographers with the tools and resources to excel creatively and professionally. For more information, visit www.apanational.org Patient Caregiver Artist Coalition (PCAC) amplifies patient and caregiver voices through storytelling, editorial projects, events, and advocacy campaigns. PCAC reshapes how healthcare stakeholders view illness and care, shifting perceptions, influencing behaviors, and driving change to improve the patient and caregiver experience. Through art, we unite people, challenge stigma, and inspire transformation during illness, recovery, and survivorship. Our mission is to ensure patients and caregivers feel seen, heard, and authentically represented in healthcare narratives.Harlowe (formerly Hobolite) is a premium segment brand of continuous LED photography lights. Harlowe content creator lighting kits and photo studio lights are designed with the intention to shine light on creativity anytime, anywhere. With over 20 years of expertise in the lighting industry through its parent company, AEC Lighting Solutions, Hobolite has earned numerous awards for its innovative design. The ethos of Harlowe is to empower creative expression by providing professional studio lighting kits that improve productivity and creativity. Harlowe believes your light can be powerful, strong, and beautiful. For more information about Harlowe, visit www.harlowe.com Media Inquiries:Travis W. Keyestraviskeyes@apanational.org

