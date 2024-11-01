MDC to offer tree pruning workshop in Joplin on Nov. 21

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Winter is the prime time to prune trees. That means now is a good time for homeowners and landowners to get helpful advice on tree work they will be doing in the months ahead.

People can get information on tree pruning at a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) workshop from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. People can register for this workshop by calling the Shoal Creek Center at 417-629-3434 or by emailing MDC Community Forester Jon Skinner at Jon.Skinner@mdc.mo.gov.

At this event, Skinner will explain the reasons a tree should be pruned, tools and techniques that should be used, and what types of jobs are best to call professionals for. Though this program is free, registration is requested. People can also get information on backyard tree care at https://mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/tree-care

MDC’s Shoal Creek Center is located at 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.