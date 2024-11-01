Gov. Justice announce Veterans Salute Savings for veterans and active-duty military personnel

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Justice and the West Virginia State Parks system announced today a special Veterans Salute Savings offer. Veterans and military members who stay at a West Virginia state park lodge throughout the month of November are eligible for a 50% discount on lodge room stays. "West Virginia has always been a state that deeply honors and appreciates the service of our veterans and active-duty military," Gov. Justice said. "This Veterans Day, we want to show our gratitude in a meaningful way by giving back to those who have given so much for our freedoms. It’s an honor to offer this special deal at our beautiful state parks, where our heroes can take time to relax and recharge." The Veterans Salute Savings discount, which can be redeemed with the code “VET50”, is available for stays at all West Virginia State Parks lodges and cabins, excluding Stonewall, Blackwater Falls, and Canaan Valley. Guests must present a valid military ID upon check-in. Veterans and active-duty military personnel can use the code to receive their discount when booking online or over the phone.

