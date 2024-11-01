Gov. Justice announces $13.9M in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grant awards across WV

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced 36 grant awards totaling $13.9 million through the Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program, funded by federal and local contributions. Administered by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), this program supports towns, cities, and counties in developing and enhancing sidewalks, lighting, walking paths, rail trails, and more. Transportation Alternative grant applications were evaluated by a committee of WVDOH representatives, while the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grants were reviewed by the RTP Advisory Board. This board includes representatives from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, West Virginia Department of Tourism, local businesses, city and convention bureaus, and outdoor enthusiasts. The Recreational Trails Program grants will fund construction and maintenance of approximately 300 miles of trails across West Virginia’s travel regions.

TRANSPORTATION ALTERNATIVES PROJECTS

Projects with total funding (including Federal Funding and sponsor match): BERKELEY COUNTY Martinsburg Creekside Trail – $1,543,030.00

City of Martinsburg

Construction

Construction of a new trail along Tuscarora Creek from Queen Street to Oatesdale Park and Baltimore Avenue in the City of Martinsburg. South Berkeley Inwood Park Pedestrian Upgrades – $816,557.50

Berkeley County Council

Construction

Construction of approximately 0.7 miles of sidewalk around the South Berkeley Inwood Park area in Berkeley County.

BOONE COUNTY Madison State Street Sidewalk Project Phase 2 – $60,000.00

City of Madison

Design

Design of sidewalk along State Street in the City of Madison.

CABELL COUNTY Huntington Washington Boulevard Paul Ambrose Trail for Health – $815,000.00

City of Huntington Department of Planning and Community Development

Construction

Construction of approximately 0.45 mile of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health along Washington Boulevard in the City of Huntington.

FAYETTE COUNTY Ansted Hawks Nest Trail Trestle Project – $675,000.00

Town of Ansted

Construction

Construction of a new trail connecting the Town of Ansted, near the top of Mill Creek with the Hawks Nest Tramway and State Park. Fayetteville 2nd Avenue Pedestrian Bridge Project – $100,000.00

Town of Fayetteville

Design

Design of a pedestrian bridge over County Route 16 at the intersection of 2nd Avenue in the Town of Fayetteville. Oak Hill Virginia Street Sidewalks – $897,000.00

City of Oak Hill

Construction

Construction of approximately 2,738 Linear Feet of sidewalk on Virginia Street along Route 61 in the City of Oak Hill.

GREENBRIER COUNTY Lewisburg Washington Street and Court Street Sidewalk Improvements – $75,000.00

City of Lewisburg

Design

Design of sidewalk improvements at the corner of Washington Street and Court Street in the City of Lewisburg.

GRANT COUNTY Petersburg River Park Hike and Bike Trail Continuation – Phase III – $617,542.50

Grant County Commission

Construction

Construction of approximately 1,267 Linear Feet of a hike and bike trail on the levee system from Main Street to the Grant County Airport.

JEFFERSON COUNTY Ranson 5th Avenue Streetscape – $1,500,000.00

City of Ranson

Construction

Construction of approximately 4,604 Linear Feet for the 5th Avenue sidewalk East of Mildred Street to Railroad Avenue in the City of Ranson. Shepherdstown North Princess Street Sidewalk – $80,000.00

Corporation of Shepherdstown

Design

Design of approximately 1,100 Linear Feet of sidewalk along the east side of North Princess Street in the City of Shepherdstown.

KANAWHA COUNTY Charleston Elk River Trail Project – $843,126.25

City of Charleston

Construction

Construction of 1,300 Linear Feet of trail to connect existing facilities to the confluence of the Kanawha and Elk Rivers along the eastern shore of the Elk River. Clendenin Main Street Streetscape – $75,000.00

Town of Clendenin

Design

Design of a new sidewalk along Main Street in the Town of Clendenin.

LOGAN COUNTY Man Sidewalk Improvements – $62,500.00

Town of Man

Design

Design of 526 Linear Feet of sidewalk improvements on Main Street and East and West McDonald Avenue in the Town of Man.

MERCER COUNTY Athens Sidewalks – $300,000.00

Town of Athens

Construction

Construction of approximately 956 Linear Feet of sidewalk for East Broadway and Burch Streets in the Town of Athens. Bluefield Cumberland Road Sidewalk – $250,000.00

City of Bluefield

Design

Design of approximately 2,640 Linear Feet of sidewalk on Cumberland Road in the City of Bluefield. MINERAL COUNTY Keyser Sidewalk Upgrades – $62,500.00

City of Keyser

Design and Construction

Design and construction of approximately 330 Linear Feet of sidewalk on both sides of North Main Street between West Piedmont and Armstrong Streets.

MONONGALIA COUNTY Chestnut Street Streetscape in Morgantown – $180,000.00

City of Morgantown

Design

Design of approximately 420 Linear Feet of sidewalk beginning at Willey Street to Foundry Street in the City of Morgantown. Morgantown Trail Bridge Restoration – $100,000.00

Monongahela River Trails Conservancy

Design

Design of re-decking and railings on 5 rail trail bridges over 8 miles of the Monongahela River Rail Trail. NICHOLAS COUNTY

Richwood Sidewalk – $800,000.00

City of Richwood

Construction

Construction of approximately 1,683 Linear Feet of sidewalk in the City of Richwood. PRESTON COUNTY

West Virginia Northern Rail-Trail Phase 4 – $100,000.00

Preston County Parks and Recreation Commission

Design

Design and of approximately 2.6 miles of trail from Sniders Crossing Road to Company House Road in Preston County. PUTNAM COUNTY

Winfield Sidewalk Project Courthouse Section – $891,388.75

City of Winfield

Construction

Construction of approximately 500 Linear Feet of sidewalk along the southeast side of Winfield Road from Courthouse Drive to Valley Drive in Winfield. SUMMERS COUNTY

Hinton Sidewalk – $464,000.00

City of Hinton

Construction

Construction of approximately 1,684 Linear Feet of sidewalk along Pleasant Street in the Town of Hinton. TUCKER COUNTY

Allegheny Highlands Trail Refresh – $250,000.00

Highlands Trail Foundation

Design and Construction

The project repair, restore and replace trailhead kiosks, design, produce and install new signs, restore surface not completed in current project and trailhead parking areas. Davis Downtown Sidewalk Improvement – $500,000.00

Town of Davis

Construction

Construction of approximately 3,000 Linear Feet of sidewalk along William Avenue in the Town of Davis. WETZEL COUNTY

Hundred Sidewalk – $425,000.00

Town of Hundred

Construction

Construction of approximately 2,160 Linear Feet of sidewalk along Pennsylvania Avenue in the Town of Hundred.

RECREATIONAL TRAILS PROGRAM PROJECTS Projects with total funding (including Federal funding and sponsor match):

BOONE / LINCOLN COUNTY

Hatfield McCoy – Ivy Branch Trail System Maintenance – $125,000.00

Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority

Construction

Maintenance and restoration of the existing 80 miles of Hatfield McCoy trails in Boone and Lincoln Counties. GREENBRIER COUNTY

Russellville Trailhead and Meadow River Rail Trail – $100,000.00

Greenbrier County Commission

Design

Design of approximately 3-acre trailhead access between Meadow River Rail Trail and the Meadow River in Russellville. HARDY COUNTY

Jay Moglia Beginner and Intermediate Trails – Phase 2 – $250,000.00

Hardy County Commission

Construction

Construction of a mountain bike trail at the Dove Hollow parcel of Lost River State Park. JEFFERSON COUNTY

Sam Michael’s Park Recreation Trail Improvements – $250,000.00

Jefferson County Parks & Recreation Commission

Construction

Resurface and widen the approximately 1 mile Smart Heart Trail, as well as the construction of a connector trail in Jefferson County. LOGAN COUNTY

Hatfield McCoy – Rockhouse Trail System – $125,000.00

Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority

Construction

The upgrade of and maintenance of the 100 miles of trails on the Rockhouse Trail System within

the Hatfield McCoy Trail System. McDOWELL COUNTY

Hatfield McCoy – Warrior Trail System Maintenance – $125,000.00

Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority

Construction

Maintenance of 100 miles of the Warrior Trail System of the Hatfield McCoy Trails in McDowell County. MINGO COUNTY

Hatfield McCoy – Mingo County Equipment – $125,000.00

Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority

Construction

The upgrade of and maintenance of the Hatfield McCoy Trail System in Mingo County. OHIO COUNTY

Oglebay Resort – $75,000.00

Wheeling Park Commission

Design

Design of an 8 mile mountain bike trail system at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling. RANDOLPH COUNTY

Lower Glady Dispersed Camping Improvement – $28,166.25

Tread Lightly!

Design and Construction

The upgrade and maintenance of existing trailheads and signage located in Wymer. TUCKER COUNTY

Canaan Valley Headwaters Trail Boardwalk – $233,747.50

Heart of the Highlands Trail System, Inc

Design

Design of approximately 0.5 miles boardwalk connecting Canaan Valley’s Allegheny Trail to the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center and trailhead parking.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.