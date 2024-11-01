Gov. and First Lady Justice invite West Virginians to submit photos for 2024 Military and First Responder recognition trees

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice invite all West Virginians to honor members of the United States Military and First Responders by submitting photos to be showcased on two recognition trees that will be displayed during this year's holiday season. This year’s recognition trees will be located in the west rotunda of the main Capitol building, along with a third tree decorated by Gold Star mothers and families to honor their loved ones whose lives were sacrificed while serving our country. “Cathy and I really treasure this holiday tradition,” Gov. Justice said. “Our United States Military and first responders are true heroes, and it means a lot to honor them in the West Virginia State Capitol. The photos on the recognition trees remind us all of the sacrifices made by these amazing folks. Each picture sent in by West Virginians tells a story of courage and commitment, and I can’t wait to see this year’s tribute.” “I have always loved this tradition,” First Lady Cathy Justice said. “Our military and first responders are such an important piece of our everyday lives, and bring a sense of community to our West Virginia families. I thank you all for all that you do, and I can’t wait to see this year's additions to our trees.” All photos, along with the submission form and tag, must be received no later than Monday, November 25, 2024.

