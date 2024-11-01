Celebrating the Mississippi Lottery’s 5th Anniversary

Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket tops $90,000 jackpot

JACKSON, MISS. – With the release of the $20 “My Lottery Dream Home” scratch-off ticket, a game packed with prizes, including a $1 million 2nd Chance drawing, the Mississippi Lottery kicks off its fifth anniversary.

My Lottery Dream Home has a $500,000 top prize, and from the first day of sales, Nov. 5, 2024, through Feb. 24, 2025, non-winning tickets entered into the My Lottery Dream Home Bonus Promotion are eligible to win prizes ranging from $1,000 digital gift cards and cash up to $25,000. These special bonus promotional drawings will occur every two weeks, and all entries into the bonus promotion will automatically be entered into the $1 million 2nd Chance drawing once the game ends.

Look for the PROMOS tab at the top of the Mississippi Lottery website to view all active promotions, or go directly to mslottery.com/dreamhome for additional details and rules and to enter into the Bonus Promotion.

The November rollout of new scratch-off games also includes a $5 “5 Times the Joy” ticket with a top prize of $100,000 and a $2 “High Roller” ticket with a top prize of $20,000.

On Nov. 25, 2019, the Mississippi Lottery kicked off sales of its first four scratch-off games, followed by its first Powerball® and Mega Millions® sales in January 2020. Today, the Mississippi Lottery offers seven draw games and 36 scratch-off games.

Jackpot Update

Friday’s Mega Millions® jackpot is $281 million, with a cash value of $129.8 million. Lotto America® jackpot is $13.32 million, with a cash value of $6.35 million. Wednesday’s Powerball® jackpot is an annuitized $54 million, with a cash value of $25.8 million.

The jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 is an estimated $54,000 after one player matched all five numbers in the Tuesday night drawing. The player purchased the winning ticket worth $90,000 from Texaco on U.S. 49 South in Richland.

