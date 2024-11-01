Angela Rodante, Managing Partner at Swope, Rodante P.A., Named to 2025 Top 10 List by Insurance Bad Faith Trial Lawyers

Angela Rodante, Managing Partner at Swope, Rodante P.A. Swope, Rodante P.A.

This honor recognizes Angela Rodante's exceptional skill and dedication in insurance bad faith litigation, highlighting her commitment to justice for clients.

For over two decades, I have dedicated my practice to standing up for those who have been treated unfairly and victimized by large and powerful insurance companies.” — Managing Partner Angela Rodante

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swope, Rodante P.A. is proud to announce that Managing Partner Angela Rodante has been named to The Insurance Bad Faith Trial Lawyers Association – Top 10 for 2025. This prestigious recognition is awarded to attorneys who demonstrate exceptional skill and dedication in the field of insurance bad faith litigation The Insurance Bad Faith Trial Lawyers Association is comprised of a nationwide group of trial attorneys specializing in insurance bad faith cases. Its mission is to share knowledge and expertise among its members, ensuring they maintain a competitive edge in fighting for justice. The association provides valuable resources, including specialized Continuing Legal Education (CLE) courses, to ensure its members are at the forefront of their field.Angela Rodante, who became a Partner in 2003 and now serves as Managing Partner, has built a national reputation over her 28-year career as a fierce advocate for individuals catastrophically injured or mistreated by powerful corporations, including insurance companies. She specializes in civil trial litigation, focusing on personal injury and insurance bad faith cases."It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by The Insurance Bad Faith Trial Lawyers Association," said Rodante. "For over two decades, I have dedicated my practice to standing up for those who have been treated unfairly and victimized by large and powerful insurance companies. I am proud to continue fighting for justice on behalf of my clients and to be part of a firm that shares that commitment."Angela Rodante's career is marked by numerous accolades, including Insurance Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers in 2018, 2021, and 2024, and recognition as one of the Top 100 National Trial Lawyers since 2014. She also holds an AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell and is a member of the prestigious American College of Coverage Counsel.Outside of the courtroom, Rodante is deeply involved in the Tampa Bay community, giving back to her alma mater Tampa Catholic High School, contributing to organizations such as the Centro Asturiano de Tampa and previously serving as a Chair of the Ybor City Chamber of Commerce. Her commitment to justice extends beyond her clients to her ongoing efforts in supporting community service initiatives.About Swope, Rodante P.A. & Angela RodanteAt Swope, Rodante P.A., we make a deep emotional investment in seeking justice for clients whose lives have been devastated by catastrophic events. Angela Rodante leads our team on many of our most complex cases, including wrongful death and insurance bad faith, embodying our commitment to pushing the boundaries of the law in pursuit of justice.

