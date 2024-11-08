Ensley Paving Inc.: Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and Paving the Path for Central Florida’s Local Heroes

Veterans Day Discount Launched to Support Veteran-Owned Businesses and Local Heroes Across Central Florida

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ensley Paving Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned asphalt paving company with over 35 years of history and 110 years of combined industry expertise, is honoring Veterans Day by giving back to the community through a special “Veterans & Local Heroes Discount.” Known for top-quality asphalt and paving services, Ensley Paving is offering exclusive savings to veteran-owned businesses, first responders, and local nonprofits, celebrating the heroes who support Central Florida daily. This limited-time discount is available through December 1, 2024.With deep roots in Central Florida’s business landscape, Ensley Paving has established itself as a trusted partner for local businesses and developers seeking reliable, high-quality paving solutions. The company’s services span everything from asphalt paving and resurfacing to precision milling and grading, sealcoating, and more—supporting community spaces, businesses, and organizations across the region.“As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned company, we understand the value of dedication and service,” says Julie Granger, Director of Operations at Ensley Paving Inc. “This Veterans Day, we want to extend a heartfelt thank-you to fellow veteran-owned businesses, first responders, and nonprofits who work tirelessly to keep our community safe, vibrant, and thriving. Our services are about more than just asphalt; they’re about creating foundations that people can rely on.”Through the Veterans & Local Heroes Discount, Ensley Paving Inc. is making it easier for Central Florida’s heroes to access premium services at an exceptional value. Whether it’s a nonprofit looking to enhance its facilities or a veteran-owned business with paving needs, Ensley’s team is ready to help turn these projects into durable, long-lasting assets.With a reputation for integrity, attention to detail, and unparalleled service, Ensley Paving Inc. is a name that Central Florida can count on. Their commitment to excellence in asphalt paving and site preparation has shaped some of the area’s most important roads, parking lots, and public spaces. This discount is a testament to Ensley’s dedication to supporting the very community that has made them a regional leader.The Veterans & Local Heroes Discount is available to eligible organizations throughout Central Florida through December 1, 2024. For inquiries or to schedule a consultation, contact Ensley Paving Inc. at 315-408-0879 or visit their website at www.ensleyinc.com About Ensley Paving Inc.Ensley Paving Inc. is Central Florida’s leading Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned asphalt paving contractor, known for its commitment to quality, integrity, and community. With over 35 years of history and industry-leading expertise, Ensley Paving provides comprehensive solutions, from asphalt paving to grading and demolition, designed to meet the needs of businesses and organizations across the region.Contact:Julie GrangerDirector of OperationsEnsley Paving Inc.315-408-0879julie.granger@ensleyinc.com408 S. Holly Ave, Sanford, FL 32771

