UPDATE: Award Offered For Information That Leads To Arrest, Conviction Of Suspect In Fatal Shooting In Wicomico County

Maryland State Police News Release

(SALISBURY, MD) – A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered by the Maryland Department of State Police and Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore that leads to the arrest and the conviction of the individual responsible in a fatal shooting in Wicomico County on October 28.   

Anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for the murder of Tevin Mumford, 32, of Salisbury, Maryland on October 28 may be eligible for the reward. Callers are encouraged to call police through a dedicated TIP line at 410-548-1776.  

Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred Monday evening in Wicomico County.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to the 800-block of West Road for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, troopers located a victim, later identified as Mumford. He was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators learned an additional victim, identified as Ekoye Emmanuel Spates, 33, of Salisbury, Maryland was transported by a bystander to TidalHealth, and later transferred to Christiana Care Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene and subsequently assumed the lead of the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.  

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

