'IT'S COMING' — Discover the Terrifying Truth Behind America's Most Haunted Family
"IT'S COMING" reveals a mother’s battle against relentless hauntings to protect her family—experience the spine-chilling truth on Nov. 8.
“IT'S COMING” centers around Ashley Roland-White, an innovative, successful, 36-year-old day trader, who transparently and honestly shares her terrifying journey to unravel the hauntings that have impacted her since childhood and now threaten the well-being of her family.
Director Shannon Alexander shares his vision: “This film goes beyond the fear, beyond the supernatural; it’s about resilience and a mother's enduring love. Anyone who has faced an unknown adversary will resonate with Ashley and her children.”
Skeptical? Have questions? Join America’s most haunted family on November 8, 2024, for the virtual World Premiere, followed by a Live Q&A session with the family from their Brooklyn home along with filmmaker Shannon Alexander.
Don’t miss this powerful exploration of fear and family. "IT'S COMING” is a significant addition to the supernatural documentary genre.
“IT'S COMING” will be widely available on November 12, 2024, via Freestyle Digital Media.
