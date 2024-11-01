'IT'S COMING' — Discover the Terrifying Truth Behind America's Most Haunted Family

"IT'S COMING" directed and produced by Shannon Alexendar. Premiering November 8, 2024 Ashley Roland-White with her son, Javier in the paranormal documentary, "IT'S COMING" Ashley Roland-White with specialist, Chris DeFlorio in the paranormal documentary, "IT'S COMING" Chris DeFlorio, a specialist working with Ashley in her home in the paranormal documentary, "IT'S COMING"

"IT'S COMING" reveals a mother’s battle against relentless hauntings to protect her family—experience the spine-chilling truth on Nov. 8.

IT'S COMING [-] a horror documentary you would probably not want to watch alone.” — Sean Kelly on Movies

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The documentary "IT'S COMING" unveils the chilling true story of America’s most haunted family. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Shannon Alexander, this compelling film follows a Brooklyn mother of five who has faced supernatural entities since the age of 11. As these malevolent spirits return to afflict her children, she embarks on a desperate journey to rid her home of the dark forces threatening her family.“IT'S COMING” centers around Ashley Roland-White, an innovative, successful, 36-year-old day trader, who transparently and honestly shares her terrifying journey to unravel the hauntings that have impacted her since childhood and now threaten the well-being of her family.Director Shannon Alexander shares his vision: “This film goes beyond the fear, beyond the supernatural; it’s about resilience and a mother's enduring love. Anyone who has faced an unknown adversary will resonate with Ashley and her children.”Skeptical? Have questions? Join America’s most haunted family on November 8, 2024, for the virtual World Premiere, followed by a Live Q&A session with the family from their Brooklyn home along with filmmaker Shannon Alexander.Tickets are available at itscomingfilm.com/us-premiere/ Stay connected with "IT'S COMING" by following Shannon Alexander on social media:Website: itscomingfilm.com Instagram: www.instagram.com/itscomingfilm/ Don’t miss this powerful exploration of fear and family. "IT'S COMING” is a significant addition to the supernatural documentary genre.“IT'S COMING” will be widely available on November 12, 2024, via Freestyle Digital Media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.