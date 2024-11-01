George Magazine Shock Poll: 76% of Responders Have Already Voted, Only 6% feel Voting Rigged

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new George Poll shows a shocking reversal on Early Voting and the perception that the voting is rigged.More than 5,000 people voted in the poll at https://georgemagazine.com within the first hour. The early results showed that 29 percent already voted by mail and 47 percent already voted in person by Early Voting.The shock is that only 6 percent voted that they would NOT be voting since they feel "voting is rigged."“Our readership is about 60 percent conservative leaning, so this is an interesting discovery,” said Gene Ho, Editor in Chief of GEORGE Magazine. "The perception brought on by some MAGA influencers was NOT to vote because the system is rigged. Seems there is confidence in our voting process."Only 1 percent voted "NO! 2020 was not fixed. Voting is useless until 2020 is fixed."One year ago, GEORGE Magazine CEO took the unpopular position that Republicans need to vote early and vote by mail. This was an unpopular position in the MAGA community since the perception was that early voting would lead to fraud.Later – the RNC and the Trump campaign took the position that Early Voting and even Voting by Mail was important.“Just look at how the Democrats do it,” said Dave Blaze, CEO of GEORGE Magazine. “They vote early. They vote by mail, and they have big leads going into election day.”Of those surveyed, 18 percent said they were voting on Election Day.Readers are encouraged to participate in the latest poll.Vote Here: https://georgemagazine.com/

