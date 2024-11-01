Texas Named Top Business Climate In America For 2nd Year In A Row

TEXAS, November 1 - November 1, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas being named the Top Business Climate in the nation for the second year in a row by Site Selection magazine.



“Texas again leads all states with the Top Business Climate in America for the second year in a row,” said Governor Abbott. “As the eighth largest economy in the world, Texas is the No. 1 destination for businesses to come here, succeed here, and create more good-paying jobs here for hardworking Texans. Texas offers advantages no other state can claim: a business-friendly climate—with no corporate or personal income tax—along with a highly skilled, diverse, and growing workforce, easy access to global markets, robust infrastructure, and a reasonable regulatory environment that allows innovative businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive. I thank Site Selection magazine for again recognizing Texas as the nation’s leader, and I congratulate the economic development professionals in communities across this great state for their work to keep Texas the economic envy of America. With the Top Business Climate in the nation and the strongest workforce in America, we continue to build a bigger, better Texas for all.”



In addition to the overall No. 1 ranking, Texas also topped all states in the survey of corporate real estate executives and site selectors, one of the key data points in Site Selection's annual Top Business Climate index.



Other factors in Texas' top ranking include the number of job-creating relocation and expansion projects in the state, as well as Texas’ pro-growth mindset, investments in workforce development and infrastructure, access to technology and tech talent, and a predictable regulatory environment.



Earlier this year, Governor Abbott accepted Site Selection magazine’s Governor’s Cup for a record-shattering 12th consecutive win for Texas as the nation’s top-performing state for job-creating business relocations and expansions.



Learn more about Site Selection's 2024 Top Business Climate rankings.



See more Top Texas Touts: gov.texas.gov/top-texas-touts.