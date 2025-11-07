Governor Abbott Appoints Lewis, Lucci To Texas Advisory Committee On Geopolitical Conflict

TEXAS, November 7 - November 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Joshlin “Josh” Lewis and Michael Lucci to the Texas Advisory Committee on Geopolitical Conflict for terms set to expire on September 1, 2027. The Committee is established to develop state security strategies and policies before a geopolitical conflict occurs and to collect and prepare information to assist in enhancing Texas’ command-and-control functions in the event of a conflict.

Joshlin “Josh” Lewis of Ovilla is the senior director of network quality at Optimum. Additionally, he has served in the United States Air Force since 1999. He is a member of the National Guard Association of Texas, National Guard Association of the United States, and the International Information System Security Certification Consortium. He volunteers as a small group leader at Midlothian Bible Church. Lewis received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Lamar University, a Master of Business Administration from Webster University, and a National Security Management Certification from Syracuse University.

Michael Lucci of Leander is the chief executive officer of State Armor Research and State Armor Action. He is the former chairman of the board of directors for Chicago Virtual Charter School. Lucci received a Bachelor of Arts in Honors Philosophy from the University of Notre Dame.