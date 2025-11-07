Governor Abbott Appoints Seven To Texas Radiation Advisory Board

TEXAS, November 7 - November 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Joelle McRee, D.D.S. to the Texas Radiation Advisory Board (TRAB) for a term set to expire on April 16, 2027. Additionally, the Governor reappointed Michael Britt, Joe Markham, Darlene Metter, M.D., Kenneth “Ken” Peters Ed.D., Robert “Bob” Redweik, and Darshan Sachde, Ph.D. for terms set to expire on April 16, 2031. The Board advises the state on radiation issues and reviews the rules, policies, and programs of state agencies that regulate radiation.

Joelle McRee, D.D.S. of Austin is an associate periodontist at Periodontal Surgical Arts. She is a member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, Capital Area Dental Society, American Academy of Periodontology, and Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honor Society. McRee received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Texas A&M University (TAMU) and a Master of Science, a Doctor of Dental Surgery, and a Certificate in Periodontics from The University of Texas (UT) Health San Antonio School of Dentistry.

Michael Britt of New Braunfels is owner of Britt Claims and Consulting Services and has spent more than 24 years in the insurance industry. He is the past president of the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation and past member of the New Braunfels Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Canyon Lake Lions Club.

Joe Markham of Keller is a lieutenant with the City of Arlington Fire Department. He is the secretary and treasurer of the Arlington Professional Fire Fighters (APFF), treasurer of the APFF Charitable Fund, and endowed member of Tolerance Lodge in Beaumont. Additionally, he serves as a delegate for the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters and the International Association of Fire Fighters. Markham received a Bachelor of Science in Health from Lamar University and a Master of Science in Human Resource Development from TAMU.

Kenneth “Ken” Peters Ed.D. of Granbury is executive vice president and chief nuclear officer for Luminant. He is chair of the Utilities Service Alliance Board of Directors. Peters received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, a Master of Science in Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech University, and a Doctor of Education from Louisiana State University - Shreveport.

Darlene Metter, M.D. of San Antonio is a tenured Professor of Radiology and Family and Community Medicine at UT Health San Antonio. She is the current chair of the TRAB Medical Committee, recent past chair of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s Advisory Committee on the Medical Uses of Isotopes, and past president of the Texas Radiological Society, Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Southwestern Chapter, SNMMI Academic Council, and SNMMI Nuclear Medicine Program Directors. Additionally, she is a former chair of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education Nuclear Medicine Residency Review Committee and the recent past Speaker of the SNMMI House of Delegates and SNNMI Board of Directors. She is a Fellow of the American College of Radiology, SNMMI, and the American College of Nuclear Medicine. Metter received her Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Hawaii and Doctor of Medicine from the John A. Burns School of Medicine.

Robert “Bob” Redweik of Tomball is the vice president of Environmental, Health, Safety, and Regulatory for Citation Oil & Gas Corp. He previously served as committee chair for the American Petroleum Institute, a director and division chair for the Ground Water Protection Council, and committee chair for the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Redweik received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University, New Orleans.

Darshan Sachde, Ph.D. of Austin is a senior process chemical engineer for Trimeric Corporation. He previously worked for Samsung Austin Semiconductor and Austin Energy. Sachde received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, a Master of Science in Public Affairs and Environmental Engineering, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Chemical Engineering from UT Austin.